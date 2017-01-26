Top 10 Pro-wrestling knockouts in MMA

Beneath the obvious, MMA and pro-westling share a deeper connection than most perceive

by Sudhir Editor's Pick 26 Jan 2017, 21:07 IST

In a streetfight, Ronda could take out Triple HH

It is difficult to pinpoint the exact juncture when the feud between MMA loyalists and pro-wrestling fans germinated. But what’s more curious is why, not when. I say this with certainty – every single MMA fan was at some point, a fan of pro-wrestling.

The waves of fans who outgrow “fake wrestling” and flock to MMA will just as quickly be replaced with hordes who will spend their lunch breaks talking about the latest curve in a storyline or hum a wrestler’s theme song as they’re walking down the street.

Now, it’s easy to see why – they’re both spectator features which involve dizzying amounts of physicality. Regardless of the ignorance of a considerable populace, including adulated Oscar winners who choose to call it an updated form of prizefighting, MMA holds beauty for those who endeavour to peer at it.

Pro-wrestling, the favorite whipping boy of the “educated”, is far from a joke though. Many will remember the infamous interview where Vader grabbed the host by the collar when asked if wrestling is fake. Not a minute later, in the very same interview, The Undertaker swore that no one could do what he and his peers do, what with the in-ring punishment and the 250+ calendar days on the road.

Labels and criticism aside, they are both different hues in the spectrum of entertainment. A Scot might not enjoy authentic Thai street eats, just as an Indian will pine for a pot of Hyderabadi Dum Biriyani after nights and days of burgers and steaks.

Now, the numbers paint a different picture. For a sport that filled out only a couple of decades ago, MMA is growing like a celluloid virus that turns people into zombies. For a demonstration, let’s put both the industry leaders side-by-side, with figures according to Forbes magazine.

The UFC’s price tag of a little over $4 billion overshadows the WWE’s net worth of $1.5 billion almost three times over. The WWE’s revenue stream originated around two decades before the UFC’s, but the sheer immensity of the latter’s sale dwarfs that trait of the former’s almost sevenfold.

But we’re not here to pick sides, but to drink in those moments when the drama quotient of both pro-wrestling and MMA were soaring, neck-and-neck. Ready? Here we go:

#10 Shawn Jordan tunes up the band for Derrick Lewis

Shawn Jordan’s nickname, “The Savage”, doesn’t really do him justice. He should be called “Nuclear Warhead” or “Killer Asteroid” or something along those lines. A two-time national championship winner with football powerhouse Louisiana State University, the former Tiger stands 6 feet tall, 265 lbs, with a 75 inch reach.

Most would consider him, physically, to be at the foot of the slope, looking up.

His record evinces otherwise, though: 10 UFC contests, with 8 ending in violence. And of those eight, six men met their downfall at his fists. Up-and-comer Derrick Lewis had an opportunity to avenge an earlier loss to Jordan, in a fight that witnessed some drama in itself.

Jordan and Lewis squared off in 2010 for a smaller promotion, with Jordan using a cocktail of takedowns and strikes to control his bigger opponent. At the end of one of the rounds, a frustrated Lewis struck Jordan after the bell, which stoked the latter’s coach who jumped over the cage and started towards Lewis.

There would be no colourful incidents this time around, with Jordan using his trump card, explosiveness, to Superkick(hook kick) Lewis to sleep. He pocketed a Performance of the Night bonus and treated his fans to his ever-watchable standing backflip after the fight.

That’s right, he’s a Heavyweight and he can do a standing backflip.