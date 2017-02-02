5 Controversial cheap shots in MMA History

by jaygoace Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 18:02 IST

Some fighters go that extra mile to beat their opponent Pic Credits: MMA Junkie

It’s inevitable. It’s inevitable in the world of sport that we see a select few who go the extra mile to sink their teeth a little further into their opponents flesh. It’s inevitable that perhaps competition overwhelms a man and makes him act irrationally. Or perhaps it’s inevitable when a rivalry is so intense that it makes an athlete react dangerously.

However, its inevitability doesn’t mean that such behaviour is rewarded or respected in the world of combat sport. Yes, combat sports is a realm with plenty of violence and blood – but it’s a world tailored by discipline, respect and ultimately gratitude for one’s opponent.

In some rare instances, though, some fighters don’t execute these values in the Octagon. Unfortunately for them, they’ve now become known more for their legacy of misconduct than actual talent. Below is a list of Sportskeeda’s top five MMA controversial cheapshots.

#5 Paul Daley vs. Josh Koscheck – UFC 113

Daley hit Koscheck with an upper cut after the bell

Those who don’t tune into any other promotions outside of the UFC would probably be unaware of Daley’s current rise to contention outside of the promotion. And unfortunately for the British striker, the only claim to fame he attained in the UFC was for his absolute disregard for Koscheck at UFC 113.

To preface this fight, we must look at the build in the rivalry between the two trash-talking Welterweights. They clashed with words, frustrated one another tenfold, and it felt like for fans and these two men alike, fight night couldn’t come fast enough. When the time finally dawned upon them, Daley was victim to Koscheck’s wrestling pedigree for the entire fight.

He completely out grappled Daley to the point that he even found a few moments to mock the Brit. Of course, in return, Koscheck was graced with an intensely frustrated Daley and once the bell rang at the close of the third round it was all too true.

While walking back to his corner, Koscheck was chased down by Daley who swiped a powerful, yet loose uppercut to the American’s chin just before referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in and rammed him against the cage. It was perhaps one of the most unruly acts of misconduct seen in the Octagon at the time leading the UFC to ban Daley for life.