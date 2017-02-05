Top 5 UFC rivalries that changed to respect

When two fighters are pit against one another and are forced to use the wit of their words, things heat up.

by jaygoace Top 5 / Top 10 05 Feb 2017, 15:34 IST

The Faber-Cruz rivalry will be forever remembered

When two fighters are pit against one another and are forced to use the wit of their words before a bout to prove their worth, the tension often grows to a point of no return.

But once those same two fighters enter the octagon and trade for the ultimate moment of glory, some drown in their own sorrow if they lose to a hated rival while some learn to respect them.

Considering the fact that Martial Arts create a picture of values like discipline, respect and of course humility, it makes perfect sense that after a slug fest, two fighters would be willing to separate their disagreements.

Here are Sportskeeda’s top 5 instances where bad blood changed to respect after a fight.

#1 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

A bitter rivalry that still awaits its’ conclusion

This particular rivalry is one fuelled by the brilliant antics of the Irishman himself. McGregor is known for his ability to get under the skin of his opponents even before they even face him inside the octagon.

In this case though, his high-level trash talk hardly cut through the skin of Nate Diaz in their first and second fight. Of course, as the world remembers, in their first bout at UFC 196, Diaz shocked the world and submitted the enigmatic Irishman forcing the MMA community to question his skill set.

In return, the superstar went back to the drawing board and crafted a technically sound plan, one that lead him to a unanimous decision win over Diaz at UFC 202 to make the score 1-1.

After the fight - although the heightened antics never really subsided with McGregor - both men traded respectful handshakes, hugs and words. However, despite the positive close to the second fight, Diaz would welcome a rubber match since he felt the scorecards were in his favour despite the result.

And all that means is that the trash talk certainly will not subdue, but may even elevate in the near future.