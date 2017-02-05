UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Results

The return of Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie after three and a half years away from the cage against surging contender Dennis Bermudez.

Chan Sung Jung and Dennis Bermudez at the weigh-in

The UFC was in Houston on SuperBowl weekend with the return of the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung as the main attraction but a night full of surprises and entertaining contests ensued.

The Korean Zombie scored an incredible knockout against Dennis Bermudez in the main event. Korean Zombie a.k.a Chan Sung Jung was competing for the first time in three and a half years, so there were question marks about how he would perform after being away from the cage for so long.

Bermudez was out to test him early, throwing hard shots. One of these connected and stunned Jung and had him dazed for a moment. Jung defended a takedown from Bermudez and began walking him down.

Jung then landed a perfectly timed uppercut that put Bermudez down, he rained down several follow-up punches to seal the first round victory.

In the co-main event, Felice Herrig outpointed Alexa Grasso and handed her the first defeat of her career. Grasso began tentatively and allowed Herrig to control the range. Grasso threw an ambitious jumping kick and slipped, but she attempted a heel hook which prevented Herrig from getting top position.

They got close and traded some more shots before the end of the round, but the pace was slow.

Herrig found a home for her right hand in the second round, particularly off the Grasso low kick. This allowed her to control the round as Grasso’s output remained low. Grasso did up the tempo a bit in round three, Herrig responded with a takedown but Grasso was able to roll and quickly get up.

Grasso continued to turn up the pressure as the round progressed and was really starting to let go in the final minute but it was too late.

James Vick came out on top in his highly anticipated showdown against Abel Trujillo.

Vick used his length to break Trujillo down with kicks and his jab in the early moments of the fight before Trujillo shot for a takedown, he succeeded but Vick threatened with a guillotine and got back up. Vick ended the round by landing a nice right hand on Trujillo which prompted him to shoot again.

In the second round, both fighters landed good shots on the feet before Vick got a takedown and secured a D’arce choke but Trujillo fought it all the way and managed to free himself and eventually get back to his feet.

Vick landed a huge knee right away in round three that dazed Trujillo and had him staggering backwards. He moved in for the finish and Trujillo shot for a takedown but Vick sprawled on him and locked up the same choke that he had attempted in the previous round, this time he got the submission.

Volkan Oezdemir beat Ovince St. Preux by split decision in his UFC debut. Oezdemir was throwing kicks on the outside and was the busier fighter. St. Preux was throwing single shots and not putting combinations together.

St. Preux rocked Oezdemir in the third round and had him hurt badly at the end of the fight, but it was not enough.

Marcel Fortuna also pulled off a big upset in his UFC debut by knocking Anthony Hamilton out in the first round. Fortuna weighed in at only 210 pounds for this heavyweight contest and was outsized by Hamilton but managed to land a perfect shot to Hamilton’s chin that put him out.

In the opening fight of the main card, Jessica Andrade scored a 30-27 decision victory over Angela Hill. Andrade marched forward throwing hard shots and then used her strength in the clinch to land punishing body shots but Hill stood her ground and returned fire to make this a very entertaining contest.

Andrade is likely to face strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her next fight, let’s see if she can dethrone the long term queen.

Full Results:

Main Card

- Chan Sung Jung beat Dennis Bermudez in the first round via KO

- Felice Herrig beat Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision

- James Vick beat Abel Trujillo in the third round via submission (d'arce choke)

- Volkan Oezdemir beat Ovince Saint Preux via split decision

- Marcel Fortuna beat Anthony Hamilton in the first round via KO

- Jessica Andrade beat Angela Hill via unanimous decision

Prelims

- Curtis Blaydes beat Adam Milstead in the second round via TKO

- Chas Skelly beat Chris Gruetzemacher in the second round via submission (rear-naked choke)

- Ricardo Ramos beat Michinori Tanaka via unanimous decision

- Tecia Torres beat Bec Rawlings via unanimous decision

Fight Pass Prelims

- Niko Price beat Alex Morono in the second round via KO

- Khalil Rountree beat Daniel Jolly in the first round via KO

