UFC News: Amanda Nunes - "Ronda Rousey can't handle my power, she should retire"

After destroying Ronda Rousey in the first round of the UFC 207 main event, Amanda Nunes thinks 'Rowdy' should retire.

by Mike Diaz News 03 Jan 2017, 21:13 IST

After stunning the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with her dominating first round knockout over former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes urges ‘Rowdy’ to hang up her gloves for good.

What’s the story?

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes solidified herself as the best female fighter in the world this past weekend (Friday December 30, 2016), when she made quick work of women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey with a 48 second knockout in the first round of their UFC 207 main event meeting. After the bout’s conclusion, Nunes stated (courtesy of LowkickMMA) that due to her inability to handle her monstrous punching power, she believes Rousey should hang up her gloves for good.

In case you didn’t know

Following Rousey’s first career loss to Holly Holm in 2015, the former champ had thoughts of committing suicide. Now that she has lossed in devastating loss yet again those fears may linger once again.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Nunes had to say about Rousey needing to retire:

“Yeah, I hug her and then tell her to keep it up, you know? She did a lot for this sport, and be proud, and go do something else, you know? because she don’t need to, like, go through this thing again. I don’t think she need it. She have money; she can stop and go do something else. Yeah, she’s gonna retire after that for sure. I don’t think she wanna take some hit anymore, because she can’t take it. If I give to her the rematch, I don’t think she’s gonna take it.”

The Impact

The knockout marks Rousey’s second consecutive loss via finish, as she was handed the first loss of her professional MMA career last year in her meeting with Holly Holm at UFC 193 from Melbourne, Australia. Holm out struck Rousey for the better part of two rounds, and finished her off with a devastating round house kick to the head that shut ‘Rowdy’s’ lights out with a bang.

Nunes would then spoil Rousey’s return party in their Vegas main event meeting with the stunning first round finish, as many expected Rousey to do much better given the fact that her focus was entirely on the fight and she was in the best physical shape of her career. Do you think we’ll ever see Rousey compete in the UFC again?

Sportskeeda’s Take:

With Hollywood calling and plenty of other opportunities on the table for the former Olympic Judoka, Rousey has nothing left to prove inside the Octagon and should indeed retire from the sport of MMA.