UFC News: Amanda Nunes wants to hold two UFC titles simultaneously like Conor McGregor

Amanda Nunes wants to be the Conor McGregor of the women's division.

The Notorious Women Fighter.

What’s the story?

The UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion has taken a leaf out of Conor McGregor’s book, as she has expressed her desire to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously.

The Lioness recently spoke to TMZ Sports and said that she would love to take some time off but wouldn’t mind if she gets the opportunity to fight for the brand new women’s 145-pound belt.

In case you didn’t know…

The UFC recently announced the introduction of the official UFC Women’s Featherweight belt which will be on the line at the main event of UFC 208 contested between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is a favourite going into this fight and can make history once again by becoming the first women’s two-divisional champion.

But Nunes wants to surpass that by being the first woman to hold titles in two divisions concurrently.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian wrecking machine definitely has other challengers in her division who deserve a shot at her strap but it’s no doubt that she has topped the division with back to back title wins over future Hall of Famers.

The past two years have been spectacular for Nunes, with her having bagged five straight wins that included triumphs over Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate and of course, Ronda Rousey.

Also read: MMA News: Amanda Nunes continues to rip on Ronda Rousey, calls her "overrated"

Now the Lioness feels that she is ready to go up a weight class and fight the winner of Holm vs de Randamie for the title.

What next?

If Holm does manage to pull off a victory at UFC 208, a match with Nunes would be a chart-topping belt vs belt clash. But on the other hand, Cris Cyborg is also lurking in the shadows waiting for the deserved title shot at the new 145-pound belt herself.

If the UFC decides to go against Nunes’ desire, then a match with Shevchenko for the bantamweight title may be the match to make, as the Russian recently beat Holly Holm.

Shevchenko and Nunes definitely share a history as the two have faced each other before, with the Brazilian taking home the victory.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dana White has previously stated that a match between Cyborg and Rousey would be the biggest match in the UFC’s history. But now it’s out of the question as Ronda is on a losing streak.

So the only big match in the women's division the UFC can look forward to would be a belt vs belt super fight between Nunes and Holm. This match, however, can only take place if Holm wins the inaugural women’s 145-pound title.

Whatever may be the outcome of UFC 208, Nunes has made her intentions very clear.

