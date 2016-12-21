UFC News: Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping beef on Instagram about UFC bout

Anderson Silva celebrates, wrongly believing that he had beaten Michael Bisping by knockout

Ace middleweight UFC fighter, Anderson “Spider” Silva, who holds the record for the longest winning streak in UFC history had lost his match with Michael Bisping in a highly controversial bout earlier this year.

In what appears to be angling for a rematch with the Briton, Anderson mocked Bisping in a lengthy Instagram post.

“The Spider” brought up February’s contest in the form of a collage of four photographs where he can be seen dominating the Britisher in the octagon.

Accompanying the post, there were a bunch of sarcastic comments made by Silva in Portuguese, also translated into English. Each image was captioned by comments as they would be uttered by Bisping while enduring a thrashing from the Brazilian.

There were further comments which suggested that Bisping had won due to being favourably judged since the fight was being held in his own country.

The Brazilian also added:

“The day I knocked someone out and ended up losing by points. In the Queen's land it is no different from Brazil, fighting at home has its advantages! God save the Queen!”

Not one to ignore the provocation, the middleweight champion Michael Bisping soon replied with an Instagram post of his own mocking Anderson Silva’s post and clarifying the proceedings of the match from his side:

Adding further insult to injury, Michael Bisping went to the extent of labelling the Silva a “fake” who took steroids, referring to the Brazilian’s failed drug test which had led to him being banned from the UFC for a year.

Michael Bisping also responded to Anderson Silva on Twitter:

I beat you once. Accept the loss and move on.https://t.co/1XF3DGaL9z — michael (@bisping) December 21, 2016

This war of words follows a highly controversial bout between the two at UFC Fight Night 84. In the third round of their bout, Bisping lost his mouthpiece and started signalling it to the referee, leaving himself unguarded. Silva had then landed a knee to his jaw, dropping him in the process.

Also read: UFC Fight Night London: A bloody Michael Bisping puts Anderson Silva away in a five-round war

Believing that he had won the bout by knockout, Silva had climbed the fence and begun celebrating, unaware that the bout was still ongoing.

Referee Herb Dean had to force “The Spider” down the fence and the fight continued. Bisping soon recovered and won the match via unanimous decision on the back of three good rounds.

The Britisher has since defended his title twice, against Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson, while Silva lost a short-notice light heavyweight bout to Daniel Cornier and currently stands winless in his previous five contests.

The following video shows the post-fight interviews of Michael Bisping and Anderson Silva after their controversial match:

