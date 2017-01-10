UFC News: Artem Lobov wants to fight either Cub Swanson or Doo-Ho Choi next

The Russian Hammer wants to face top fighters after his second successive victory.

10 Jan 2017

Artem Lobov calls out Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi

What’s the story?

Artem ‘The Russian Hammer’ Lobov is looking to face stronger opponents inside the cage. His last opponent was Teruto Ishihara at UFC Fight Night 99 in Belfast, where he scored a unanimous decision victory. Lobov is now looking to be on the UFC London card in March.

In a recent interview with Severe MMA, the Russian-Irish mixed martial artist said he is gunning for either Cub Swanson or Doo-Ho Choi for his next bout. Lobov isn’t the type to take an easy option, instead, he plans to defeat some big names to get a place in Top 15.

In case you didn’t know...

Artem Lobov has a record of 13-12-1 (W-L-D) in his MMA career. He was a cast member of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber, where he lost to jiu-jitsu expert Ryan Hall (6-1-0) in the finale.

Lobov started his UFC career with defeats against his first two opponents but earned two victories in a row thereafter. He trains in the same gym as UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor and has been his long time training partner.

Cub Swanson punches Doo-Ho Choi at UFC 206

Cub Swanson (24-7-0) and Doo Ho Choi (14-2-0), engaged each other at UFC 206 in an electrifying fight. The bout has been dubbed as 2016 ‘fight of the year’ contender. In an all out battle between the two, Swanson came out on the top via a unanimous decision.

Both men are under a mandatory 60-days medical suspension in order to recover from the damage sustained during the fight.

The heart of the matter

Lobov prides himself on his willingness to fight anyone. In an exclusive interview with Severe MMA, Lobov expressed he wants to meet one of the fighters involved in the 2016 ‘fight of the year’ candidate,

“Really I’m leaving it up to the UFC to decide my next opponent. Sean Shelby is the matchmaker, that’s what he is good at. I think he will give me an exciting matchup, but I’m ready for everyone. Cub Swanson or ‘The Korean Superboy’ would be a really good fight. Their last fight was great and I really think I match up well against either of those guys. I really think that would be a good one.”

What’s next?

After his previous victory, Artem Lobov has made himself available for the UFC London fight card. He took this opportunity and called out top UFC featherweight fighters, Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi. But it is doubtful that either of them will be cleared to fight in March, as both of them as currently recovering under medical suspension.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is a good sign for the UFC that fighters like Artem Lobov are willing to fight anyone. Lobov has been inconsistent with his performances in the past, but he appears to have improved considerably. I feel that Lobov calling out top fighters like Swanson or Choi is quite ambitious.

He undoubtedly is coming off back to back wins but still is an unranked fighter in UFC. Lobov will have to notch up few more victories before he can break into the Top 15. Only after that, will he be considered a worthy opponent for top fighters in the division.

