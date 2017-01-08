UFC News: Ben Rothwell challenges Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley to a handicap match

Ben Rothwell issues challenge to Bisping and Woodley for a handicap action

What’s the story?

Ben Rothwell has challenged both Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley to a 2 vs. 1 handicap match in the Octagon via his twitter account.

Here is what Rothwell tweeted out:

Ok I'm deadly serious I'll fight @TWooodley and @bisping at the same time 2on1 and take both your titles. Let's all make money #ridicules — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) January 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Big Ben last fought on April 10th, 2016 at UFC Fight Night 86, where he lost to Junior Dos Santos via unanimous decision.

Until that loss, Rothwell was on song, winning his last four bouts against the likes of Barnett, Overeem, Mitrione and Brandon Vera. A win against Dos Santos would have put him in contention for the title.

The heart of the matter

Recently both Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley verbally agreed to a Super Fight at 180-lbs, which is a treat for MMA fans just to imagine, despite the fact that it is unlikely to happen.

Rothwell is a deadly heavyweight and he wants to make his presence felt and create an enigma by the time he is ready to set foot in the Octagon and bulldoze his opponents. With this tweet, it is clear that he is itching to get back into the Octagon soon.

What’s next?

With a record of 36 wins and 10 losses and more than 15 years of MMA experience, Rothwell is a legend of the sport and would surely aim at winning the heavyweight belt before he hangs up his gloves.

He would certainly look at winning few fights against some top fighters and challenge the Champion for the belt.

Sportskeeda’s take:

We won't see a 2 vs. 1 handicap match featuring Rothwell but we will surely see him back in action inside the Octagon. He should aim at getting past the likes of Werdum, Cain and Dos Santos, which is necessary for Big Ben to achieve if he wants to reach the top.

