UFC News: Ben Rothwell speaks about Ronda Rousey's loss and Travis Browne

Rothwell feels Browne is not getting better.

10 Jan 2017

Big Ben lashes out at Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

What’s the story?

Ben Rothwell has been vocal about a lot of issues as of late and his latest rant is against Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey and her boyfriend Travis Browne. In an interview with FIGHTCLUB, he highly criticised Rousey’s abilities as a winner post her two losses in her last two fights and the mental setback she has taken.

Big Ben went further ahead to speak against Travis Browne, who has also found himself in the news after recent events.

In case you didn’t know...

After his loss to Werdum in 2014, Browne switched camps and joined Glendale Fighting club where his girlfriend Ronda Rousey was already training. Post the switch, Browne’s performance has gone down. His last two fights have ended in defeat, where he looked completely out of sorts.

Rothwell, on the other hand, was on a four-fight win streak till he lost to Dos Santos and was then injured.

The heart of the matter:

In an interview with FIGHTCLUB, Ben Rothwell has lashed out on both Rousey and Browne. He said:

“What matters is now is what she is going to do now. What matters is six months from now if she walks away from the sport and never fights again, she never has to have her name brought up again. If she can’t come back from everything she’s been through and being put on such a high pedestal and making waves, then she loses two fights and she doesn’t come back from that. Well, then she’s a loser and she never was a champion.”

If that was not enough he bashed Rousey’s boyfriend Browne too stating that he left because he found “ SUGAR MOMMA”. Here’s what Big Ben had to say about Browne:

“I have no problem talking sh*t about him because he brings a lot of shit on himself. He’s just a manwh*re. He’s phony about a lot of things. A lot of people think he’s regressed, he’s not getting better, he’s lost his footwork, and he’s lost a lot of things that were making him good,”

What’s next??

Browne has a shot at Lewis in UFC 208 and needs a win to salvage his career. Same goes for Ben who is certainly keen to enter the Octagon soon and get back to winning ways.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Looking at the disdain both fighters have for each other, UFC should be pairing these two against each other soon.

