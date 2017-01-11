UFC News: BJ Penn not a fan of fighters asking for money fights

BJ Penn challenges fighters to make themselves the money fight, instead of begging others for it.

by Mike Diaz News 11 Jan 2017, 04:28 IST

BJ Penn is one of the most respected fighters in the history of the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), and knows a thing or two about money fights. However, he isn’t a fan of fighters continuously asking for them.

What’s the story?

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn has done it all in the sport of MMA, and is one of the biggest and most respected names the UFC has ever produced from it’s roster. Penn was one of the first men to hold titles in different weight classes, and has defeated some of the biggest stars the UFC has ever had.

Having all of these accolades under his belt has certainly made Penn known to be a ‘money fight’, and he knows a thing or two about them as well. During a recent interview with FOX Sports, however, Penn stated that he wants fighters to make themselves the money fight, rather than beg for them.

In case you didn’t know...

Penn is set to make his MMA return at this weekend’s (Sunday, January 15, 2017) UFC Phoenix event, when he takes on No. 10-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the card’s main event. Penn has not competed in the sport for almost three years, since suffering a nasty TKO defeat to former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Now after rejuvenating himself while training at the illustrious JacksonWink gym, Penn is ready to once again return to his fighting ways in hopes of making another run at the title.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Penn had to say about ‘money fights’:

“I’ll tell you this, I’m not the guy to go out there and say ‘oh give me this money fight, give me that money fight’,” Penn told FOX Sports. “I look at all these guys doing that and I’m like why don’t you go knock out a 100 guys and become the money fight yourself? “(Expletive) (expletive). “Oh I want to fight this money fight, this money fight’ — why don’t you make yourself the money fight? How’s about that one? Let’s just start there. That’s the only way to do it,” Penn said.

What’s next?

Penn will take on Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 live on FS1, from the from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona this Sunday night (January 15, 2017). A win for Penn would certainly boost his confidence after downing one of the premiere up-and-coming young contenders at 145 pounds, but a win for Rodriguez could make all the difference in his career with a win over a UFC Hall Of Famer.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Penn is one of the most experienced and wise fighters in the history of the UFC, and fellow combatants would do well to listen to him. With young fighters such as Interim featherweight champ Max Holloway taking his advice and attempting to make himself the money fight, the sport could be ushering in a new wave of super stars sooner than you may think.