UFC News: BJ Penn's brother arrested at airport over alcohol related incident

On his way to watch his brother BJ thrown down in Phoenix, Reagen Penn was arrested by officials.

12 Jan 2017

Reagen Penn arrested in the airport

What’s the story?

The brother of former two-weight UFC Champion and legend BJ Penn, Reagen Penn has been arrested by officials in the airport after a scrum ensued over alcohol, according to entimports.com. Reagen Penn was on his way to catch his brother in action, as he returns to the Octagon in a bout against Mexican Yair Rodrigues on Sunday in Phoenix when the incident occurred.

In case you didn’t know...

Reagen was an MMA fighter himself with a record of 1-1. Reagen Penn never made it to the level of his brother BJ, who will go down in history as one of the greatest to have graced the Octagon.

The heart of the matter

On his way from Los Angeles to Phoenix, Reagen is claimed to have requested crew for alcohol before the flight had taken off. When refused by the crew and with Reagen not backing down he was asked to deboard the plane, to which he refused again.

An argument ensued, as cops were called to the scene where the officials were reportedly yelled at by Reagen who was screaming:

“I won’t be going down without a fight”.

What’s next?

BJ Penn will be seeking to put away Rodrigues and stop him from gaining places in the rankings, as the Mexican is keen to build on his rising stock value and lay his claim as a contender for the Featherweight Championship of the world.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As his brother BJ prepares to take on the high-flying Rodriguez, the news of Reagen’s arrest comes at a difficult time even for the veteran, as it could affect the mindset of the former Champion before his comeback fight.

