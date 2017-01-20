UFC News: BJ Penn's coach believes he'll fight again

BJ Penn's coach believes his fighter will see another day inside the Octagon.

by Mike Diaz News 20 Jan 2017, 04:30 IST

After suffering a grizzly defeat to up-and-coming star Yair Rodriguez, UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn’s coach believes that ‘The Prodigy’ will step into the Octagon once again.

What’s the story?

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn made his highly-anticipated Octagon return this past weekend (Sunday, January 15, 2017) when he took on hot featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Phoenix. Unfortunately for ‘The Prodigy’ he was dealt with rather easily by the Mexican star, being knocked out by his opponent in the second round of the contest. Following the loss Penn’s career was left in question, however, according to Penn’s head-coach Jason Parillo (courtesy of MMA Fighting) he believes his fighter will live to see another day inside the cage.

In case you didn’t know...

Penn came into the contest after calling it a career following three-fight losing streak after lopsided losses to names such as Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, and Frankie Edgar. Now with a loss to Rodriguez the Hawaiian is now on a four-fight losing streak.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Parillo had to say about about Penn possibly fighting again:

“I can’t give a straight answer, like yes or no,” Parillo said. “Because I’m not a mind reader. But again, if you put a gun to my head and you say ... ‘If you answer wrong, I’m gonna shoot you in the head. Do you think BJ Penn will fight again?’ I would say yes.”

What’s next?

No official confirmation has come from Penn or his camp if he will retire or intends to fight again, but plenty of fans, media members, and fellow fighters alike have called for ‘The Prodigy’ to hang up the gloves once and for all as they are reluctant to see one of the sport’s biggest pioneers suffer yet another lopsided loss of the magnitude he suffered to Rodriguez.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Penn has absolutely nothing left to prove in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) as he has accomplished what some could only dream of when joining the unforgiving sport. The sport has undoubtedly passed Penn by and it’s time for him to step back and let the younger, more evolved fighters take over.