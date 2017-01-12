UFC News: Brad Pickett to retire after final bout in London

Brad Pickett will take center Octagon for the last time in London.

by Mike Diaz News 12 Jan 2017, 03:36 IST

Longtime UFC bantamweight fighter Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett has had a lengthy career inside of the Octagon, and will be putting on the gloves for the final time in his home country of England.

What’s the story?

UFC 135-pound knockout artist Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett has provided mixed martial arts (MMA) fans with some of the most spectacular finishes the sport has ever seen, and will now be calling it a career in front of his native English crowd. After nearly 13 years of competing in one of the most unforgiving sports in the world, Pickett has decided that his next dance inside the Octagon will be his last.

In case you didn’t know...

Pickett’s last contest featured a retirement as well, however, it was the retirement of multiple time bantamweight title contender ‘The California Kid’ Urijah Faber. Pickett and Faber engaged in three rounds of battle , that unfortunately for the Englishmen, ended with Faber’s hand being raised for the unanimous decision win.

The heart of the matter

The UFC has officially announced that Pickett will be taking on Henry Briones on the UFC London card that will be streaming entirely on UFC Fight Pass:



“London, UK- UFC®’s highly anticipated return to The O2 in London, England, is set to showcase some of the best British talent in MMA . With young local prospects heading to the big stage on home soil, the event on Saturday, March 18, will also mark the last fight for a legend of the sport and native Londoner, Brad “One Punch” Pickett.



“Pickett (26-13; fighting out of London, England) will face Mexican Henry Briones (19-6-1; fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) in his retirement fight at The O2.. After excelling at a young age in football, an injury turned the East Londoner to combat sports and his passion in what, at that time, was the relatively unknown sport of mixed martial arts.



With knockout power and an exciting fighting style, Pickett fast rose up the ranks and became a fan favourite in the UFC as well as a pioneer for British MMA. Pickett will leave his heart and gloves in the Octagon® as he looks to thrill his hometown fans one last time.”

What’s next?

Pickett has given years and years of his life to the sport of MMA, and has been a huge influence in the growth of the sport in the UK, as well as the growth of the bantamweight division. UFC London will go down live on UFC Fight Pass from the O2 Arena in London, England on March 18, 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take:

While Pickett is indeed a legend at 135 pounds, the UFC has constructed more bouts on the card that should prove to be interesting ones. The following matches will also take place on the card:

Bradley Scott vs. Scott Askham (Middleweights)

Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen (Lightweights)

Tom Breese vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (Welterweights)

Darren Stewart vs. Francimar Barroso (Light Heavyweights)

The card is shaping up to be quite the treat for English MMA fans indeed.