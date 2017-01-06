UFC News: Bryan Caraway injured, ruled out of UFC Fight Night 103

Bryan Caraway is out injured leaving Jimmie Rivera without an opponent.

Caraway with his girlfriend Miesha Tate

What’s the story?

The 32-year-old bantamweight has suffered an injury and will be unable to compete at the upcoming UFC Fight Night in Phoenix, Arizona. No details on the severity of the injury have yet been made public.

However, it was clearly serious enough to have forced Caraway to pull out of the fight. He was scheduled to fight upcoming bantamweight prospect Jimmie Rivera. The news of “Kid Lightning” pulling out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury was first reported by Mmajunkie.com on Wednesday.

Mmajunkie.com reported that they had confirmed with UFC officials that Bryan Caraway has suffered an injury. They also confirmed that he will be forced to withdraw from next week’s UFC Fight Night 103 event. Sources close to UFC also confirmed the news to Fox Sports.

The former WEC fighter’s late injury has left the talented 27-year-old American Rivera without an opponent. MMA matchmaker Joe Silva and the UFC want to keep Rivera on the fight card of next week’s event and are looking for fighters to replace Caraway.

In case you didn’t know...

Caraway is currently the No. 5 ranked bantamweight on the UFC roster, while Rivera is the No. 6 ranked bantamweight fighter in UFC. Caraway has an MMA record of (21-7) whereas Rivera has an MMA record of (20-1).

The American of Puerto Rican descent has been really impressive in his UFC career. He has put together a four-fight winning streak since entering the octagon. He last defeated Urijah Faber at UFC 203.

The heart of the matter

Caraway’s team has not yet released an official statement nor has the UFC. The injury hasn’t been disclosed either.

Also, no details whatsoever on the severity of his injury have been revealed. It is being speculated that Caraway’s injury happened in training. However, it should be noted that the 32-year-old bantamweight trains at Xtreme Couture, a gym which isn’t known for training injuries happening to their fighters.

What next?

The fight scheduled for UFC Fight Night 103 had huge significance for both fighters. As both Caraway and Rivera were looking for a title shot.

It’s believed that whoever would have come out as the victor in their battle would have been in title contention.

UFC are desperately looking for a replacement for Caraway and John Dodson has come to their aid. Dodson has tweeted and said that he would be interested in fighting Rivera at such a short notice.

Sportskeeda’s take

Injuries are a part of MMA and all combat sports. It’s highly unfortunate that Caraway had to pull out of a fight which could have set him on the road to a title shot. It will be even more unfortunate for Rivera if UFC fails to find an opponent for him.

However, if Dodson officially accepts the fight it will be a real treat for MMA fans to watch Rivera and Dodson trading blows. The ball is now in UFC and Dodson’s court.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com