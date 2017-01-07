UFC News: Cain Velasquez undergoes successful surgery

Cain Velasquez reportedly had a successful surgery to help fix lingering injuries.

Cain Velasquez was forced to pull out of his scheduled UFC 207 match-up last month

What’s the story?

Earlier last month the massive UFC 207 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas lost one of the most highly-anticipated bouts from its card, as the heavyweight match-up between former heavyweight champions Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum was called off.

The reason for the bout being called off was because Velasquez admitted that he already had a surgery scheduled for after his fight with Werdum, forcing the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to call the fight off in fear of Cain injuring himself.

According to Velasquez’s head coach Javier Mendez (courtesy of MMA Fighting), however, the surgery went just fine.

In case you didn’t know...

Velasquez was doing a slew of media to promote his then-upcoming match-up with Werdum at UFC 207 and admitted his struggles with injuries during an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Velasquez would also admit to using cannabis oil to help deal with the pain, the same oil that Nate Diaz was seen smoking after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Mendez had to say about how his fighter’s surgery went:

"He had successful surgery on Wednesday,” Mendez said. “It was a minor surgery so he was walking right away. Only thing he has to do is wait until the incision heals before he can start working out. (It'll take) about one month or less for the cut to heal."

What’s next?

Velasquez will most likely find himself in a contenders fight coming off of his recovery from surgery, while Werdum could possibly be looking at the next shot at the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Velasquez has had a long history with injuries and pulling out of fights in recent years, so perhaps the UFC starts him off with a smaller bout before throwing him back into the title mix.

Sportskeeda’s take:

As previously mentioned, Velasquez has had a history of pulling out of fights with injuries, and at this point he can’t be relied on to carry a card or a major title bout. He must earn his way back to the title with one or two more fights coming off of this injury.

