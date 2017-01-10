UFC News: Chad Mendes will face Jeff Glover at Submission Underground 3

Mendes, currently facing a two-year suspension by USADA, will feature in a grappling match against Jeff Glover at Submission Underground 3.

@Pareshaan_aatma by shadwal-srivastava News 10 Jan 2017, 02:45 IST

Chad Mendes will face Jeff Glover in a grappling match at Submission Underground 3

What’s the story?

Chad Mendes has had a tough last few months, to say the least. After losing three of his last four fights against the likes of Frankie Edgar, Conor McGregor, and Jose Aldo, things turned worse for Mendes when he was handed a two-year suspension by the USADA for an anti-doping violation.

On July 20, 2016, USADA reported that Mendes tested positive for GHRP-6, a growth hormone release stimulator and suspended him for two years. However, the suspension does not stand for other competitions like grappling and wrestling and Mendes looks in no mood to stay out of action.

Mendes helped Cody Garbrandt train for his fight against Dominic Cruz at UFC 207. Now, Mendes will be facing Jeff Glover in a submission-only(grappling) match at Submission Underground 3 on January 29 in Portland, Oregon.

In case you didn’t know:

Submission Underground is a grappling event run by UFC veteran Chael Sonnen and presented by FloGrappling. Submission Underground has already become a hit amongst MMA purists interested in some high-quality Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In its third installment, the event will feature a grappling match between Chad Mendes and Jeff Glover. The event will also feature a fight between Dilon Dannis, Conor McGregor’s BJJ coach, and AJ Agazarm. Jon Jones, currently facing a one-year suspension from UFC, faced Dan Henderson in a grappling match at Submission Underground 2.

The heart of the matter:

Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground has been a blessing for MMA fans. It allows them to see some of their favorite fighters face off against each other in grappling matches. Interestingly, fighters facing a suspension from MMA competition are also allowed to compete here, unless a suspension specifically states against it.

Jon Jones, currently serving a suspension, submitted Dan Henderson in a grappling match at Submission Underground 2.

Chad Mendes’ fans have a reason to rejoice as they will get to witness the Team Alpha Male member compete, despite facing a two-year suspension. Mendes was suspended for two years after a failed drug test stemming from a psoriasis cream.

He will be facing Jeff Glover, a highly respected, albeit unconventional, BJJ practitioner who has won more than 20 BJJ competitions including being named Pan American Champion twice.

Here’s the full match card for Submission Underground 3:

#SUG3

Dillon Danis v AJ Agazarm

Jeff Glover v Chad Mendes

Gordan Ryan v Joe Baize

Hector Lombard v Garry Tonon

Jeff Monson v Ronny Markes — SUG (@SUG_Grappling) January 6, 2017





What next?

It would be interesting to see Mendes in a grappling match instead of an MMA fight, that too against a top quality BJJ fighter. Irrespective of the result, the excitement for the fight is undeniable and it does have a big fight vibe to it.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Chad Mendes owned up to his mistake and gracefully accepted the suspension handed over to him, which is indeed a great thing to do. Mendes has been one of the pillars of the featherweight division for the UFC and deserves respect for his contribution to the division.

The suspension might be a dent to Chad's career but it should not be something which should tarnish it totally.