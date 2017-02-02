UFC News: CM Punk says he will fight again even if he has to leave the UFC

Punk says he's training hard to return.

CM Punk is 0-1 in MMA Competition

What’s the story?

In an interview with Dailystar, CM Punk states that he is working ‘feverishly’ on getting back into the Octagon. He stated that he is currently tossing names out there to UFC President Dana White as possible opponents.

Watch the interview below:

In case you didn’t know...

At the UFC 203, CM Punk lasted 2 minutes and 45 seconds before he was submitted by Mickey Gall. During the fight, Gall took Punk out of his comfort level with a double-leg takedown and had Punk on the ground before it ended, thanks to Gall’s Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu background.

Punk had originally shown some signs of defence to avoid getting knocked out, but Gall was too much for him and was unable to fend him off for the quick defeat.

Punk was gracious in his defeat against Gall, and after that fight, despite the quick loss, Punk let everyone know back in September after that fight, he will eventually return to fight. In Punk’s words:

You go big or you go home.

The heart of the matter

Punk said that he doesn’t know whether Dana White is waiting to have a show in Chicago or what the deal is exactly. However, Punk added that if it doesn’t happen in UFC, he is willing to fight somewhere else.

I’m dedicated to fighting and training so we’ll get there.

Punk also mentioned that his life couldn’t be better and doesn’t have to wake up to an alarm clock, so there really isn’t much to complain about.

What’s next?

During the interview, Punk spoke about how he is very dedicated to getting back into fighting. He also discussed being able to travel the country with his wife AJ Lee and their dog.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite the manner in which CM Punk lost his UFC debut, the 38-year-old is a top draw, and if Bellator was smart, they would invest heavily in bringing him in. It may not be fair to have someone who doesn’t have the experience compared to other fighters, but with Punk’s reputation and name, people would want to pay to see the fight happen.

Even if he ends up losing again, the fact of a matter is that he is going to be paid well and so will the entire company.

