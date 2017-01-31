UFC News: CM Punk wants to return to MMA whether it's UFC or any other promotion

CM Punk is working feverishly to get back inside the UFC Octagon, but he should probably try fighting is some other promotion first

by Shikhar Abs News 31 Jan 2017, 20:19 IST

Should CM Punk fight in the UFC again?

What’s the story?

CM Punk’s debut in MMA did not go down well, as he was submitted by Mickey Gall inside the Octagon at UFC 203. It took about two years for this fight to happen but his debut lasted just over two minutes.

After the fight everyone thought that it will be better for the pro-wrestler to try fighting in some lower division first and some even thought his MMA dream to be over.

Despite the major setback to his plans, the former WWE superstar has plans to get back inside the octagon for the second time. In an interview with FOX Sports, Punk told that he has been hounding UFC President Dana White for a fight but hasn’t heard anything yet.

He also stated that he is dedicated to fighting and he will fight again whether it’s in the UFC or somewhere else.

“I am working on it feverishly. I am throwing names at Dana, opponents, dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn’t happen in UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I am dedicated to fighting and training, so we will get there.”

In case you didn’t know...

Former WWE superstar CM Punk had his much awaited debut inside the Octagon at UFC 203 against the newcomer Mickey Gall. The fight lasted only two-minute and

fourteen-seconds before he was made to tap out in a lopsided fight.

After this loss UFC president Dana White stated that he probably should not have his next fight in the UFC following the UFC 203 event.

Recently president Scott Coker from Bellator MMA made an offer to CM Punk to fight in their promotion if his UFC contract allows it.

The heart of the matter

In early 2015, Punk began training in Roufusport and had to overcome a lot of injuries to make his MMA debut in the UFC, prior to this he had departed from the WWE in bad terms after a long and successful career in that franchise. At 38-years-old, he believes that he is still in the best shape of his life and is eager to get back inside the Octagon.

While speaking with Fox Sports, the former WWE superstar was also asked how life has been since he got that first UFC fight under his belt to which he replied,

“First one’s out of the way and life could not be better. I still don’t have to wake up with an alarm,

so I really can’t complain about much.”

What next?

CM Punk has been working hard to get inside the Octagon for a second time to prove his MMA skills. The UFC still has not shown any interest in offering Punk his second fight under their promotion anytime soon. He however has an offer from Bellator MMA to fight under their banner.

He could move to some other promotion to fight and gain more experience under his belt.

Sportskeeda’s Take

CM Punk was quickly taken down and dominated the entire fight in his debut. But we have to admire his heart and dedication to give MMA a legitimate shot. Even after that dismal performance he has not given up on his dream and If UFC doesn’t show any interest in giving Punk a second chance, he should definitely try his luck in some other promotion.