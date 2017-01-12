UFC News: Cody Garbrandt agrees with Conor McGregor's prediction in The Ultimate Fighter 22

Cody Garbrandt who previously jumped to the defence of his (now former) team mate TJ Dillashaw, now agrees with McGregor's advice.

Mystic Mac strikes again!

What’s the story?

During his stint on The Ultimate Fighter 22 that he coached alongside Urijah Faber, Conor Mcgregor said, “I certainly feel TJ is a little snake in the grass.” It cannot be overstated how true these words from Mystic Mac are, especially for Cody Garbrandt and his gym Team Alpha Male (TAM).

Despite a scuffle when the Irishman originally uttered the words, fast forward to 2017 and Faber prodigy Cody Garbrandt seems to agree with that statement. Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw have been going at each other on Twitter ever since he took the UFC Bantamweight belt off Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.

Haha no this fool is getting it!! little snake in the grass @TheNotoriousMMA was right about you, #Sellout https://t.co/Ei7MsjOdB3 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) 10 January 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Garbrandt (11-0) and TJ Dillashaw (14-3) were, in fact, training partners and proudly represented the TAM gym originated by Faber. However, things went south for their friendship after Dillashaw decided to ditch his team at TAM and move on to Elevation Fight Team in Denver, Colorado, to train with Duane ‘Bang’ Ludwig.

Garbrandt didn’t take this departure too well and considered it as a betrayal. Furthermore, Garbrandt went on to accuse Dillashaw of being disloyal to the very team that brought him the title in the first place.

The heart of the matter:

Previously, on the aforementioned TUF 22 season, Garbrandt had gotten into a physical altercation with season coach Conor McGregor.

Apparently, McGregor had uttered his, now infamous, ‘snake in the grass’ dialogue, in retaliation to which Garbrandt shoved McGregor in an attempt to defend his then-team mate Dillashaw’s honour. When asked about the altercation later here is what ‘No Love’ had to say:

"I have nothing against the guy, but it's a business to me. If someone put their hands on me and I didn't do shit about it, I'd be wanting to get them back, that's for sure."

However, Garbrandt now seems to agree with McGregor now that he is faced with the prospect of fighting his former teammate and continues to taunt Dillashaw online.

Wasn't for saying that, it was challenging us to fight! I'm always down to scrap when invited to one! #LetsBeRealhere https://t.co/z4Cv9nmaER — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) 10 January 2017

What’s next?

Garbrandt, on his part, has spoken about being open to a Catchweight fight against Conor McGregor in the near future. His proposal was for a 150-pound catchweight bout with McGregor.

Whether that fight happens remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure that Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw is most definitely the next fight on the horizon for Garbrandt.

Meanwhile, McGregor is on an extended paternity leave from the UFC. He currently holds the 155-pound title and is most likely to defend it against top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Facts are facts and no matter what Garbrandt or McGregor say they must defend their belts against the top contenders in their respective weight classes before hunting for super fights.

Although a prospective fight between Garbrandt and McGregor seems unlikely, as of now, if they succeed in defending their straps against 2-3 elite fighters in a row, then a Garbrandt vs. Mcgregor super fight would definitely be on the cards.

