UFC News: Eddie Alvarez's coach Mark Henry says Conor McGregor can knockout Floyd Mayweather

As of now, no fight has been set between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Alvarez feels that McGregor can knock Mayweather out (Pic Credit: mmacs)

What’s the story?

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez’s coach Mark Henry claims Conor McGregor has the ability to knock out Floyd Mayweather if a boxing match took place between the pair.

There has been a lot of talk that the bout between the boxing legend and UFC star could be on the cards. Both the fighters have acknowledged that a potential fight between the pair could take place in the future. Here’s what Henry told Daily Star:

"All credit to Conor that he hit him from the beginning early and rocked him. It's like I said, the swing that he has is unbelievable. I think he would have the possibility of knocking out Mayweather. He's way bigger than Mayweather too. Boxers only cut about ten pounds, whereas Conor probably walks around at 173lbs. So he's also a lot bigger than Mayweather too. I even think he has a chance of knocking out Mayweather if it was in the first three to four rounds. After that, I'd definitely give the edge to Mayweather."

In case you didn’t know...

Mayweather is considered as one of the greatest boxers and is known for his undefeated record inside the ropes, which extends to 49 fights. He is also a five-division world champion while having won numerous belts throughout his career.

McGregor, on the other hand, created history when he became the first fighter in the UFC’s history to hold two titles simultaneously, after defeating Alvarez at UFC 205. He won the Lightweight championship by defeating the American fighter at Madison Square Garden and was later forced by the promotion to give away his Featherweight championship belt.

The heart of the matter

Following McGregor’s second round victory over Alvarez, several reports started to emerge that the Irishman could face Mayweather in a boxing match. This gathered pace after the California Athletic Commission had granted a boxing license to the Irishman.

Both Mayweather and McGregor have admitted a boxing fight between them could be on the cards. The American boxer’s ability between the ropes shows that he is the favourite, but Henry, who has coached Alvarez and Frankie Edgar believes the UFC star has what it takes to come out victorious in three to four rounds.

However, Henry has warned that if the fight prolongs beyond the fourth round, then Mayweather has the edge to beat McGregor.

What’s next?

A section of boxing and UFC fans would be hoping that the fight between McGregor and Mayweather is made official. It is likely to be the fight of the century.

Sportskeeda’s take

McGregor has what it takes to beat Mayweather. However, a slightest of error from the UFC Lightweight champion could see him be at the receiving end, eventually costing him the fight.

