UFC News: Conor McGregor can now demand $25 million per fight in both MMA and boxing, according to Shannon Sharpe

White may have, unknowingly, given McGregor more negotiating power than would like to, with his comments on Mayweather.

Dana White’s comments on Mayweather vs McGregor will give McGregor more leverage in the UFC

UFC President Dana White, recently, made a $25 million each, offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a professional boxing match under the UFC banner. Since early 2016, negotiations between McGregor and Mayweather have been taking place in order to put together a mega-fight between the two global Superstars.

Recently, Mayweather offered McGregor $15 million for a professional boxing match against him. However, McGregor wasn’t all too happy with that offer and went on to mock the boxing legend on social media. Following this fiasco, White made his $25 million offer to both, the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star and the boxing superstar.

However, according to sports personality and veteran TV presenter, Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of Undisputed, White may have stubbed himself on the foot here. Sharpe stated that by offering McGregor $25 million upfront, he may have, inadvertently, revealed McGregor’s true market value to him. Watch the interview below:

The UFC and UFC President, Dana White, have been infamous for severely under-paying their fighters. In view of that, this humongous offer to McGregor by White seems to have the potential to open the floodgates for even more demands on McGregor’s part from the UFC.

Sharpe stated that White has now, quite literally, handed over significant leverage to McGregor in future UFC contract negotiations.

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor (21-3) is the current UFC Lightweight Champion. He has also held the UFC Featherweight (FW/145 pound) world title. On the other hand, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather (49-0 boxing) is a former multiple division world champion in the world of professional boxing.

‘Money’ is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time. Mayweather has, previously, admitted to starting rumours of a boxing super-fight with McGregor. And McGregor, on his part, has played an equal part in adding fuel to this fire.

Veteran sports analyst, Shannon Sharpe feels that by quoting such a large fight purse for McGregor in his rumoured boxing match against Mayweather, Dana White has unknowingly given a tremendous amount of leverage in future fight purse negotiations for McGregor; regardless of whether his next fight is inside the Octagon or in the professional boxing ring.

Now, it is no secret that the Mayweather vs McGregor fight, if and when it happens, has the potential to be the highest grossing fight of all time.

A few excerpts from Sharpe’s recent interview are as follows (* Credits- FOXSports):

“That’s all he’s done. Conor McGregor’s going to double down now. I want to talk to you about a piece, but going forward it’s $25 million for me to step into the ring and then we’ll negotiate the back end on pay-per-view buys. Because if I’m the ‘A’ guy, I don’t really need Floyd. Because I’m the ‘A’ guy. People are coming to see me.”

Sharpe went on to say that White, by declaring McGregor to be the ‘A’ side, has inadvertently served to further the brand value and promotional leverage of Conor McGregor. After acquiring the UFC ownership from the Fertitta brothers for $4 billion last year, WME-IMG the new UFC owners, offered several high-profile clients stakes in the UFC company.

McGregor, previously, demanded stakes in the UFC, after his UFC 205 title winning performance over Eddie Alvarez. And according to Sharpe, White’s recent offer to McGregor will provide further impetus to these outrageous demands from the ‘Notorious’ one.

As of now, McGregor is on a 10-month leave of absence from the UFC. McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin are expecting their first child together. For now, no specific date for McGregor’s return to the Octagon has been set.

As far as the Mayweather vs McGregor mega-fight is concerned, McGregor has, repeatedly, stated that he has no issues with facing ‘Money’ inside the professional boxing ring. Mayweather, on his part, seems to be genuinely interested in a boxing match with ‘Notorious’.

Mayweather has also stated that no other fight can, currently, lure him back to the ring, except a one with the outspoken Irishman.

As far as Dana White is concerned, his job seems to get tougher by the day. Ever since the UFC’s highly publicised $4 billion sale to WME-IMG, UFC fighters and fans alike, have been demanding for a pay hike for UFC competitors.

Shannon Sharpe’s words on this issue, further prove the existing power struggle in fight-purse negotiations between the UFC and its fighters. In particular, top fighters in the UFC like McGregor have gained a tremendous amount of negotiating power against the UFC, especially considering the fact that the UFC may have lost one of it’s biggest draws, Ronda Rousey.

Shannon Sharpe’s analysis of this situation is incredibly sharp, no pun intended. He is spot on that White may have made a critical error by releasing a quote offering McGregor such a huge slice of the pie.

White, who has always been a master at ensuring that his organisation earns the lion’s share of the fight revenue, may have messed up against the ‘Notorious’ one. Nevertheless, the Mayweather vs. McGregor mega-fight, if and when it happens, is a guaranteed box office hit and promises to earn an ample amount of dough to keep all parties involved, well-fed.

