UFC News: Conor McGregor displeased with Dana White and WME-IMG

What’s the story?

On December 28th, two days before UFC 207, Dana White participated in a media scrum, wherein he was informed of Conor McGregor's displeasure at him and the new owners of the UFC i.e. WME-IMG because they hadn't met McGregor, since his fight in November at UFC 205.

White replied to that by saying that following.

“When Conor’s ready to talk, he knows where I am.”

White also clarified the UFC's status concerning Conor McGregor in their future PPVs by informing the reporters that the last time both he and Conor talked, Conor was planning to take some time (10 months) off.

In case you didn’t know

On the 17th of December Conor participated in an interview with RTE, wherein he questioned why White was saying he was going to be taking time off. The only thing he wanted is for the WME-IMG execs and White to offer him an equity in the company. McGregor has made it clear that he will not be coming back until they have this discussion with him.

The crux of the matter

During the post-fight conference after UFC 205, McGregor declared that he would like to have a stake in the company. If Conan O’ Brien can have it then so can he, was his point to make. Conor further added that now that he’s going to be a father, having a share in the company secures his family’s future.

What’s next?

As White has already made it clear, Conor will not be involved in any future UFC PPV’s and things will only be made clear once WME-IMG, White, and McGregor sort out their demands. The relationship between the UFC and McGregor is in rough waters ever since he won the Lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 because a few days after the event he was made to relinquish his Featherweight title, which he won from Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Sportskeeda’s take

As of yet no future PPV announcements or any other news has been broken by the UFC. Similarly, Conor hasn’t made any statements regarding this issue, thus, the only logical step would be to wait until any official word gets released either by the UFC or McGregor.

The video below shows Conor McGregor participating in the post-fight press conference at UFC 205.

The video below shows McGregor’s interview with RTE