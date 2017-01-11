UFC news: Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says his eyes have been opened by Conor McGregor

Hearn says that he is considering switching to promoting MMA events.

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor has apparently opened the eyes of prominent boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn about the popularity of MMA. According to Givemesport.com, Hearn is exploring the idea of a shock move into MMA. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, when asked about a possible switch to MMA he said the following:

“It is true it's something I am considering. It is very early to say if I will get involved but I am looking at it. At the moment I am talking to a few people and broadcasters to see what is what and whether it is something to get into.”

Eddie Hearn is a 37-year-old English boxing promoter and the Group Managing Director of Matchroom Sport. He promotes Matchroom Sport world boxing champions like Kell Brook, Tony Bellew and Anthony Joshua, among others. He also promotes Number One Contenders like Callum Smith and young boxing prospects like Luke Campbell.

Hearn is highly impressed with the ever growing popularity and demand of mixed martial arts. His decision of a future switch to mixed martial arts has also been greatly influenced by “Mystic Mac” and his ability to sell-out venues and pay per views.

Furthermore, the meteoric rise of MMA and it’s ever growing popularity and marketability has forced him to consider a move to MMA in the time to come.

Hearn feels that the UFC has not fulfilled Britain’s appetite for MMA. He would like to bring to fruition UK’s demand for mixed martial arts in the subsequent years. As of now, all of his focus is on the world of boxing.

“The Notorious” has often talked about competing as a professional boxer. So a future partnership between the two may very well be feasible.

MMA might be relatively young but it is the fastest growing sport in the world. As of late, the UFC has been selling over a million pay-per-views for its events with impressive gate numbers as well.

The UFC’s drawing ability for events has started matching that of boxing. If a highly esteemed fight promoter such as Hearn switches to MMA, then exhilarating times lie ahead for British MMA fans.

