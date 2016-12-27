UFC News: Conor McGregor surprises three lads impersonating him on the street

Conor McGregor gives his fans an unexpected Christmas present.

by deevyamulani News 27 Dec 2016, 17:26 IST

McGregor is the first double champion in UFC history

Conor McGregor has been very much in the news since his dominant win against Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight championship. Having become a widespread pop culture phenomenon since his over the top appearance at the pre-fight press conference, his devil may care personality and in-ring taunts are now widely imitated and mimicked all over the world.

A couple of the Notorious One’s fans in Dublin were roughing each other up and doing their best impersonations of the only double champion in UFC history. The last thing they would have expected would have been to have the Notorious One himself appear.

That’s exactly what happened to the duelling duo. As one of them shouted McGregor’s favourite taunt, “You'll do nothing", a black Cadillac Escalade pulled up alongside the pavement the three mates had converted into their ring. The two were in for a surprise as the window rolled down and it was none other than Conor ‘Notorious’ McGregor.

Two lads mocking Conor McGregor on the streets of Dublin last night and this happens........ pic.twitter.com/GMyXBcjajG — scampi claus (@lmScampi) December 24, 2016

The two fans were from a Christmas party for Human Centred movement, which is a business that shows people how to move in pain-free ways through classes. They received an unexpected Christmas surprise when McGregor rolled down his window and gave them a fist bump each and a few words of encouragement.

One of the friends, Mark later said that McGregor was a shining example of what their business promoted and they “were chuffed to get to meet one of their idols.”

Earlier yesterday, the Notorious One had been back to his antics as he again called out boxing legend Floyd Mayweather once again, tweeting “I’m going to break his face”, turning up the heat on a potential super-fight between the two legends of their respective sports.

Talk of a potential fight between the two Superstars has gained traction in the last few days, with both of them engaging in a public war of words in the press and on social media. Only recently Mayweather trash talked the Irishman saying, ““I’m f***ing McGregor up. Punk-a** McGregor. I’m gonna slap McGregor. I’m gonna slap the s**t out of McGregor when I see him.”

UFC promoter Dana White also pitched in saying, “His [Mayweather’s] hands are like peanut brittle, he has to wrap them a million times so he doesn’t break his hands. Floyd better hope he don’t run into Conor on the street.”

Conor McGregor recently received a professional boxing license from the California State Athletic Commission, which started the rumours of the super fight in the first place.

