UFC News: Conor McGregor was not interested in 'The Predator' lead role, turned it down due to bad timing

The Notorious turned down the lead role in The Predator as it might coincide with the birth of his son.

31 Jan 2017

We could have witnessed Conor McGregor fighting The Predator on big screen

What’s the story?

UFC Superstar Conor McGregor took the MMA world by storm, his success and fame seem to have spilt over to other areas of the entertainment world as well. He recently worked in four short comedic films for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race.

Apart from that, he receives many other offers from the Hollywood industry, most of which he is turning down.

‘The Notorious’ revealed in his PPV Q&A event with Ariel Helwani that he was offered the lead role in the upcoming movie ‘The Predator’, while he was filming for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse racing event. But he turned down the offer, as he didn’t want to spend a lot of time filming the movie due to poor timing.

In case you didn’t know...

‘The Predator’ movie is looking to resuscitate its old magic and director of Iron Man 3 Shane Black is at the helm of this adventure. Critically acclaimed actors like Sterling K Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan Michael Key, have already signed on to the project.

Conor McGregor created history by becoming the first fighter in the history of UFC to hold two world titles simultaneously and his rise to fame is unlike anything that has been seen in the MMA world.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor recently held a PPV Q&A event with 5,000 fans in attendance and it was even broadcast on his website. In the interview, he was grilled about his potential

cross-over fight with Floyd and many other things.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani in his interview, ‘The Notorious’ revealed about the offer that was made to him for the starring role in ‘The Predator’, while he was filming for Pegasus:

“During that three day course, the people from Predator who are having this new Predator movie, a blockbuster, they came in and tried to sell the whole sh*t. ‘We want you to be the main guy and you are going to fight Predator,’ and I’m like, ‘This sounds brilliant! How Much? Not enough.’ We went back and froth and the number climbed up, and I was like, ‘If I was to do it, it would mean eight weeks in Toronto. The Pegasus thing was one thing, the horse racing thing was one thing because it was like three days, in and out... Seven, eight weeks on a film set is heavy as f**k, plus it would have crept in around the time Dee is due. I didn’t want to get tricky with that, so i turned down that offer.”

What’s next?

There is no shortage of opportunities for ‘The Notorious’ both inside the cage and outside it. When he returns to the UFC, he will have a long list of fighters queuing to get a shot at this superstardom. But at the moment, McGregor seems very interested in making the cross-over mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather a reality.

He also has the option of facing Nate Diaz for the third time inside the Octagon to settle their 1-1 score.

Right now he is on a self-imposed hiatus from the Octagon to welcome his first child to this world with his long time girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Sportskeeda’s take

It would have been great to see Conor McGregor on the big screen fighting The Predator and coming out victorious. That’s what he does against all the opponents he faces inside the Octagon. However, it’s also great to see him put his personal life ahead of everything after years of making MMA his priority.

The McGregor name is always on the rise, whether he is fighting in the UFC or taking a break from it. Wherever he makes a public appearance, people turn up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of his persona.

