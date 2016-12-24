UFC News: Cris Cyborg flagged for possible USADA violations

This is not the first time Cris Cyborg has been caught in doping allegations

Cris Cyborg was recently in the news when she surprisingly declined a match-up against either of Germaine de Randamie or Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC featherweight championship citing health reasons.

In a twist that likely delivers another blow to her hopes of contending for the UFC featherweight championship, Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was flagged by the UFC for a possible USADA violation on a sample taken only a few weeks ago.

The statement released by the UFC is as follows:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

This will not be the first time Cyborg has been caught for doping and taking banned substances. While competing under Strikeforce in 2012, Cyborg had tested positive for Stanazolol, a banned anabolic steroid.

She was subsequently banned from fighting for a year by the California State Athletic Commission and stripped of her Strikeforce featherweight championship. Her KO victory over Hiroko Yamanaka in December was also overturned and categorised as a no-contest.

Here’s what Cyborg had to say on the issue:

Say it ain't so?! Fans can trust my violation is not PED but Medical need. I didn't fight feb 11 as I'm in recoveryhttps://t.co/GbxSIlVROo — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 22, 2016

Cyborg recently turned down the chance to fight Holly Holm or Germaine de Randamie for the UFC featherweight championship in February. The two will now fight each other for the title. Cyborg had said that she would not be ready to fight in February but was ready to do so in the month of March due to issues with her weight cut.

Stating her reasons for declining the fight, in an interview to MMA Fighting she had said:

“I told them I can fight anyone in March, but I need to take care of my body, and no mention of the fact that I’m dealing with severe depression and can’t have another brutal weight cut like before. This decision is more important than the belt or the division, I’m thinking about my health."

