UFC News: Cruz responds to Garbrandt's call for a rematch: "He knows that I am better than him".

Garbrandt has been telling Cruz to accept a rematch after beating him two weeks ago at UFC 207, and Cruz thinks he knows why.

Cruz recently lost his belt to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207

What’s the story?

Just over two weeks ago Dominick Cruz lost his bantamweight world title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207, and Garbrandt has been calling for a rematch on Twitter. Throughout the lead up to the fight, Cruz tried to get into Garbrandt’s head and the two engaged in a heated war of words.

Many also believed this would play in Cruz’s favour, with his history of putting opponents off their game by making them too emotionally invested in the fight.

And although it seemed that this ploy was working on Garbrandt, on the night he put on the performance of his career, beating Cruz in a thrilling five round fight, scoring two knockdows and even a 10-8 score on the judges’ scorecards.

Ever since that victory, Garbrandt has been tweeting Cruz, telling him to accept a second bout between the two. It is widely rumoured however, that the ‘snake’ he is referring to , TJ Dillashaw, would be the one to get the rematch.

Take the rematch I've blessed you with or I'll cut the snakes head off and await for your return! @DominickCruz @TMZ https://t.co/LHDcYZsdUv — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Cruz has a long standing rivalry with Garbrandt’s “Team Alpha Male”. He has beaten members of the team six times, including team leader Urijah Faber twice, and has only two losses to them. One to Faber, which he avenged twice over and now to Garbrandt.

It remains to be seen if he avenges that loss too.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on TMZ Sports, Cruz explained why Garbrandt is desperate for the rematch. He said “He knows I am better than him. He wants the rematch because I’m the only fight that really raises the bar in this division”. Cruz also believes it was about time Team Alpha Male got one up on him.

“It was a good fight. It was competitive the whole time. I’m out there to put a show on. That team alone has 35 rounds against me. It was about time they got one”.

What’s next?

New Champion Cody Garbrandt is calling for a rematch with Cruz, and that could be the next fight for the belt in the 135lbs, but there is former Team Alpha Male member TJ Dillashaw, who has had two dominant wins since losing his title to Cruz this time last year.

There is bad blood between Dillashaw and his ex-teammate and it would be interesting to see the two face off. What happens next is up to the UFC, but most likely it will be one of the two former champions.

Sportskeeda's take

Cruz was the top dog at bantamweight for a long time, and is still in the top two at the weight division, so there’s plenty of reasons to make the rematch, but Dillashaw has been itching for a chance to win his belt back since losing it and he could very well be the next challenger.

Both fighters are extremly skilled and will be tough challenges for the champion.