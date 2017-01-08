UFC News: Cyborg's coach would love to train Ronda Rousey

Jason Parillo talks about training Ronda Rousey and Cyborg together under one roof.

by Aniket Das News 08 Jan 2017, 10:57 IST

Cyborg’s coach intends to train Ronda

The story:

It seems that Ronda Rousey’s embarrassing defeat at the hands of Nunes at UFC 207 has sensationalised the whole MMA industry and everyone has been coming forth with advice for her.

After getting decimated by Nunes in a 48-second knockout, many pundits claim that it’s the end of an era while many also put the entire blame on her coach Edmond Tarverdyan.

Her last two defeats have suddenly made her look weak and if all this was not enough, Jason Parillo, the boxing coach of Cris “Cyborg” wants to invite Rousey to train and learn from him.

Jason feels Rousey’s game will evolve by learning and training with Cyborg.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg have always been highly critical of each other. The MMA world has been waiting for a match between these two giants of the sports since a long time.

As per Dana White, Ronda has always been keen on fighting Cyborg, on the other hand, Cyborg has been openly insulting and challenging Ronda to fight her as well. However, with Cyborg and Ronda being in separate weight classes, the fight has never materialised.

The heart of the matter:

Recently Jason Parillo was on the Extra Rounds podcast and was speaking on Cyborg’s current situation of a failed drug test. While speaking on UFC 207 and the loss of Ronda Rousey he was quoted as saying:

“They could train together now, Cris could help Ronda improve. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ronda come down and train a little bit.”

He even went on to say that he doesn’t see UFC setting up a fight between these two ever.

What’s Next?

As of now Ronda Rousey does not seem to be in a mood to engage in any exchange of words and her coach Edmond seems unperturbed by the events surrounding her defeat as well as the criticisms that are coming his way.

Rousey seems to be still in shock after her defeat and is currently recuperating.

Sportskeeda's Take:

Cyborg and her coach need to get her appeal cleared and pass the drug test violation. Post that they should be focusing their entire energies in getting Cyborg back to 145 pounds and challenging the winner of Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie for the UFC Women’s Featherweight title.

As far as training Ronda Rousey is concerned, Jason Parillo should just forget about it.

