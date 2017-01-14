UFC News: Dana White offers Floyd Mayweather $25 million for a fight against Conor McGregor

The talks for the big money fight are getting pretty serious!

@Pareshaan_aatma by shadwal-srivastava News 14 Jan 2017, 02:39 IST

The money fight might indeed happen, and that too, a lot sooner than you think!

What’s the story?

UFC President Dana White just dropped a bomb in his interview on FS1 when he made Floyd Mayweather an offer of $25 million dollars to take the Conor McGregor fight. While it was speculated that White might be hesitant in letting Conor have a go at Mayweather, the offer from the UFC President has made the prospect of the super-fight finally materializing even bigger and better.

The bout between the two biggest stars in combat sports is said to be in ‘exploratory phase’.

In case you didn’t know..

The Mayweather and McGregor camps seem to going back and forth in the talks for the fight. Conor McGregor had recently asked $100 million to fight Mayweather under boxing rules. In reply and a show of a gamesmanship, Floyd Mayweather countered the Irishman’s demands and publically offered Conor McGregor $15 million plus a cut from the PPV buys for a bout with him.

The heart of the matter:

While this seemed to be fantasy match-up a few years ago, the money fight between Mayweather and McGregor is in the stage of some serious talks between the two camps. A public offer from UFC President Dana White himself signifies that the fight may actually happen.

Dana White said in his interview on FS1 that the UFC will pay Mayweather and McGregor $25 million each and will discuss the PPV split. White also said that despite what Mayweather claims, no one from the boxer’s camp has contacted him and he is the first one to make a ‘real offer’.

You can catch the entire interview of Dana White in the video below:

What’s next?

With an offer from the UFC President himself, a response from both Conor Mcgregor and Floyd Mayweather is keenly awaited. Also, it would be interesting to see under what rules would the fighters involved agree to fight, if in case they sign a deal. Meanwhile, rest assured that they will keep social media buzzing.

McGregor seems to be setting social media ablaze with his constant posts about Mayweather.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

The world of combat sports has never seen a fight of this magnitude.But as of now, it is a matter of numbers. From what it looks like, all they need is the right number before the million dollar figure to agree upon to materialize the fight.

With updates coming in from all sides, trust us to keep you covered with everything regarding the big money fight!