UFC News: Dana White slams Meryl Streep for controversial MMA comments

Dana White has slammed the famous actress for her controversial comments on MMA

White has slammed Streep for her MMA dig

What’s the story?

UFC president Dana White has slammed actress and singer, Meryl Streep for her comments about MMA. Streep angered the whole combat sport community when she had claimed that mixed martial arts is not an art.

According to Louderwithcrowder.com, the UFC president has hit back at the “The Iron Lady” star. He was quoted stating the following:

“It’s not going to be everybody’s thing, and the last thing I expect is for an uppity 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts.” he said. He also added “Of course [MMA] is an art. These fighters, these men and women, are so talented. They train their whole lives to be the best in the world”

Here is a video of White attacking Streep for her MMA dig:

In case you didn’t know...

The Academy Award winning actress in her Golden Globe award acceptance speech had taken a dig on the sport of mixed martial arts. She had claimed that mixed martial arts is not an art. Her comments received a lot of negative backlash from combat sports fans and from sports lovers around the globe.

Streep took a dig on MMA

The heart of the matter

Streep’s comments about mixed martial arts highlighted her ignorance towards the sport. White is the president of UFC which is the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world. So his comments slamming the actress for her dig on the sport are justified. He also highlights Streep’s ignorance about the sport. White’s outburst and comments have voiced the anger of a lot of MMA fans.

What next?

The American actress has been receiving a lot of flak from the fans. Some fans have even asked for an apology. However, no official statements have yet been made by Streep or her management on this controversy. It’s still to be seen how the highly respected actress will respond to this controversy.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Streep’s comments prove that she has not watched much MMA fights. As White highlights her comments about the sports prove that she is ignorant about it. Other prominent MMA personalities such as Scott Coker, Megan Olivi, etc have also criticized the actress for her comments.

Streep should watch some MMA fights. She should also get to know how much hard work the fighters put in over the years. MMA is the fastest growing sport in the world. It may be a bit too violent for a number of people but it is an art and forever will be.