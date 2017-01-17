UFC News: Daniel Cormier caught dropping the F-bomb during commentary at UFC Phoenix

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier was heard saying "F**k that guy" during UFC Fight Night 103.

Oops! DC dropped the F-bomb!

What’s the story?

The first UFC event of the year was UFC Fight Night 103 which was held in Phoenix, Arizona. UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier was one of the official commentators and analysts for the event.

The 205-pound Champion unwittingly made a colossal blunder during the event. While at commentary for the Fight Night, DC apparently dropped the F-bomb live on national television.

According to Mmamania.com, as the official result for the final preliminary fight was being announced by in-ring announcer Bruce Buffer, DC’s voice came over the live broadcast saying “I’d like f**k that guy”. His statement was clearly audible to everyone watching at home.

There was no context of what Cormier was talking about. There are rumours that Cormier was apparently not aware that the mic was on.

In case you didn’t know...

Former UFC champion BJ Penn made his return to MMA in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103. However, he was effortlessly defeated by Yair Rodriguez. The American Kickboxing Academy member has been an analyst for Fox Sports for a couple of years.

However, he only recently became a colour commentator for the UFC events on Fox Sports.

The heart of the matter

During a return from the commercial break after the fight between Drakkar Klose and Devin Powell on the network-televised main card, the former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight champion was clearly heard saying “f**k that guy”. It was obvious that he wasn’t aware that they were back on air and that the mic was on.

What’s next?

There was some speculation that this blunder might affect DC’s analytic and broadcasting future. However, UFC coordinating producer Zach Candito allegedly indicated on twitter that Cormier might get a promotion. He will be a part of the three-man commentary team alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. DC’s return date to the Octagon is not known as of yet.

Sportskeeda’s take

Everyone has verbal slip-ups. However, DC was on live television with a mic. So his blunder was surely grievous. However, we hope that DC might have learnt a paramount lesson that he should properly scrutinise whether the mic is on or not. We do hope that he will not make any such gaffes in the future.

