UFC news: Daniel Cormier says Floyd Mayweather deserves more money that Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier talks about why Floyd Mayweather should get a bigger payday than Conor McGregor.

DC believes that ‘Money’ Mayweather deserves more money

What’s the story?

The potential fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor seems to be on everyone’s mind these days. However, the major stumbling block for making this fantasy fight into reality are the contract negotiations.

It’s been widely reported that both the athletes can’t seem to agree on their respective pay-cheques. A lot of pundits have expressed their views about which athlete should get more money. The latest man to join that list is UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

According to Foxsports.com, DC believes that Mayweather is right when he claims that he deserves a bigger payday than the UFC star. He was quoted stating the following:

“Floyd’s right. If it’s going to be a boxing fight he is the ‘A’ side, So he deserves more. Being that Conor McGregor is his biggest fight, it’s the biggest fight he can make across both sports, UFC and boxing, 60-40 (split) Floyd. 65-35. (Conor) deserves way more than $10 million because there’s no way Floyd is going to see the money on the back end that he would see with Conor McGregor.”

In case you didn’t know...

Conor McGregor demanded $100 million and a share in the PPV profits to face Mayweather in a boxing match. However, Mayweather had retorted that the Irishman will only receive $15 million and a share from the PPV profits. McGregor allegedly rejected the retired boxer’s offer.

The heart of the matter

UFC president Dana White had offered both athletes $25 million for the fight. However, ‘Money’ Mayweather had ridiculed White and had rejected his offer. A lot of pundits have since been arguing about which athlete should get more wages. Thus the former Olympian gave his thoughts on the matter.

Will Conor really get $100 million?

What next?

Mayweather is currently enjoying his retirement while also occasionally adding fuel to the rumors about a fight against “Mystic Mac”. Whereas, the UFC Lightweight champion is currently expecting the birth of his first child. However, it is widely believed that his next fight will be a title unification bout inside the octagon and not in a boxing ring.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s safe to say that in a boxing match Mayweather deserves to get a bigger payday. However, a number of people will agree with Cormier when he claims that “The Notorious” also deserves to get more money. The Irishman is surely the face of both UFC and MMA currently. He arguably might be the biggest star with the highest drawing power that ‘Money’ will face in his career. He surely deserves much more money than $15 million.