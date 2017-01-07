UFC News: Donald Cerrone expects title shot after his next fight

Cowboy intends to fight for the Welterweight title.

Cowboy going back in time in Denver

What’s the story?

The UFC on Fox event which is to be held on January 28th will take the fans and the company itself back to the place where it all began, at Denver, Colorado. The promotion’s first ever event was held in this city years ago in 1993.

The city’s fan favourite fighter, Donald Cerrone wants to get back in action in front of his loved ones. According to Themaclife.com, the UFC’s Cowboy will be facing Jorge Masvidal. Cowboy expects that a victory over Masvidal would mean a possible title shot.

In case you didn’t know…

Cerrone is one the most active fighters on the UFC roster who doesn’t mind fighting more than three times a year. He is also used to taking fights on short notices and this warrior-like character has earned him a lot of respect in the MMA community.

Back in January 2015, he had taken two fights with only two weeks of gap in between. So one can’t expect the ‘Cowboy’ backing away from challenges in order to get one more shot at the gold.

Cowboy has fought for the title once, against the then-lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos in a losing effort. His fight against the Brazilian lightweight was the only fight the American had lost in his last thirteen matches and was his only title fight in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Cerrone made his welterweight debut after his clash with RDA and achieved immediate success. He soon went on to take home two more victories. Now, a possible fourth win, as Cerrone desires, should put him on the pedestal eventually earning him a welterweight title shot.

He revealed that he had called up UFC President Dana White asking for the fight at Pepsi Centre as soon as he heard that the UFC was going to host an event in Denver.

What next?

So far everything is going well for ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has no losses in his past twelve non-title fights. With such an impressive record, the company can’t shun away him from the future title shot.

If indeed the UFC grants him a shot at Tyron Woodley’s strap, then a clash between the two fighters would do only wonders for the world’s biggest MMA organisation.

Sportskeeda’s take

Being one of the most experienced fighters in the game, Cerrone has locked horns with some of the very best. He has also beaten the likes of Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez and much more.

But a fight with T-Wood can really put his skills to the test as Cowboy has never faced someone as explosive and strong as the welterweight champ.

Dana White has previously stated that Cerrone can get a title shot if he continues his winning streak in the 170 pounds division but only time will tell if it is to happen.

