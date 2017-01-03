UFC News: Dana White claims that fans cried after Ronda Rousey lost at UFC 207

UFC President Dana White states that fans were crying after Ronda Rousey got knocked out at UFC 207.

by Mike Diaz News 03 Jan 2017, 21:13 IST

While UFC 207 may have been the greatest night of UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes’ mixed martial arts (MMA) career, UFC President Dana White reveals that fans were crying after the event’s conclusion on Friday.

What’s the story?

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is coming off of the biggest win of her career, as she downed former bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey in a matter of just 48 seconds during their meeting this weekend (Friday December 30, 2016) in the main event of UFC 207. While Nunes was having the greatest moment of her life, however, UFC President Dana White revealed that fans were actually crying on their way out of the arena due to the result.

In case you didn’t know...

The loss marks the second consecutive one of Rousey’s career, and also extend’s the champion, Nunes’, win streak to five, owning wins over names such as Shayna Baszler, Sara McMann, Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, and now Rousey.

Heart of the matter:

Here’s what White had to say about what he saw after the bout’s conclusion:

“The bigger shocker of the night — Ronda Rousey getting finished in 40 seconds, 45 seconds whatever it was. It was crazy,” White said (courtesy of FOX Sports). "When I walked out of the arena, people were crying tonight.” “I’ve been with her this whole time. Obviously she’s so competitive, she’s devastated but she’s a lot better than she was in the Holly Holm fight so she was backstage, obviously she’s upset,” White said. “She’s got a lot of support with her and I think it’s going to be a lot better than the Holly fight.”

What’s next?

Rousey was once viewed as the biggest star the UFC has to offer, but after her recent downfall due to being knocked out by both Holly Holm and now Nunes, mixed with the emergence of Conor McGregor and the negative reactions she’s received for refusing to participate in media affairs, all that seems to have changed. Despite this Rousey will have no shortage of supporters as she continues on in her career, as the women’s MMA pioneer will forever be recognized as one of the pillars of the sport’s development.

After her recent downward spiral, however, it is now up in question if we will ever see ‘Rowdy’ return to Octagon action.

Sportkeeda’s take:

After now having suffered losses in two of her last title bouts, Rousey will definitely not be granted a title shot if she does decide to return. The best thing for her to do would be to either retire or return for a big money super fight against someone like Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino, in attempt to cash a big check on her way out of the industry.