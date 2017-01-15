UFC News: Floyd Mayweather does another U-Turn, rules out superfight against Conor McGregor

Mayweather shuts down the possibility of coming out of retirement to face UFC champion Conor McGregor

by Shikhar Abs News 15 Jan 2017, 01:18 IST

Mayweather rules out facing McGregor

What’s the news?

A possible super fight between the retired American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and the UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been making the rounds for a long time now.

It even caught speed after McGregor got his boxing license from the state of California, making him eligible to get in the ring anywhere in the US.

Recently Mayweather had offered $15 million and a share of the PPV to The Notorious One, for him to come out and face the undefeated boxer in the ring. UFC president

Dana White speaking to Fox Sports came out with an offer of his own, offering $25 million to both the fighters to make the dream fight happen.

According to MailOnline, during one of his fight promotions, Mayweather virtually ruled out any kind of comeback from reitrement though. At the time, he was promoting World title unification fight between James DeGale and Badou Jack in New York.

In case you didn’t know...

Floyd Mayweather retired from boxing with an unbeaten record of 49-0-0 (W-L-D) defeating Andre Berto in his last fight. He is known for his lavish lifestyle and promotes other fighters with his Mayweather Promotions. Mayweather had earlier insisted that he would not return to the ring for less than $100 million purse and offered McGregor $15 million.

Conor McGregor has been dubbed as the king of MMA after he stormed the UFC and became the first fighter ever in the history of the UFC to hold two World titles simultaneously, in two different weight divisions. His professional MMA record is 21-3-0 (W-L-D) with 13 first round finishes.

The heart of the matter

While speaking in his recent promotion of world title unification fight, Mayweather was asked about his recent offer to McGregor, to which he replied

“I’ve had my career. All kinds of guys from other sports keep calling me out. If it ever happened it will be an easy win for me.

But I want to concentrate on helping the young boxers I promote, accomplish their dreams. I am a businessman and I like making money but I’m retired now on my record of 49 and 0. People in interest in me coming back are not thinking of my health and my family.”

After Dana White announced that he had made a $25 Million offer to make the fight happen, Mayweather was questioned by TMZ on his take, to which he said something to the effect of changing his mind based on his mood, and that he wasn’t interested in the fight. He also called Dana White a comedian for his paltry offer.

What next?

From his recent concerns about his health and family, it seems like Mayweather is no longer interested in coming out of retirement. He is satisfied promoting younger fighters.

UFC president Dana White is now interested in making the fight official. Meanwhile, The Notorious One is taking time off from UFC ahead of the birth of his first child with his

long time girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Sportskeeda’s take

Fans from all over the world have been waiting for this dream fight to happen. Everyone was excited when the UFC champion got his boxing license. McGregor’s boxing license and Mayweather’s offer to the UFC champion, indicated that the fight might actually materialize.

But in the recent turn of events, the boxing legend has ruled out facing the Irishman in the ring. Will it or won’t it? Only time will tell