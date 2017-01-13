UFC News: Floyd Mayweather says he's the face of MMA and Boxing

Floyd Mayweather believes he's the face of MMA as well

Boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has found himself in MMA headlines this year due to his ongoing rivalry with Conor McGregor, but now he’s claiming he’s the face of the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) too.

What’s the story?

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been at one another’s necks over the past year, as the pair of massive combat sports stars have been discussed to be involved in a huge boxing match in the near future. After having exchanged barbs back and forth through the media, the tension between the two continues to swell up. Mayweather has decided to take things a step further (courtesy of MMA Fighting) by claiming his isn’t only the face of the sport of boxing, but he’s also the face of MMA as well.

In case you didn’t know...

Mayweather is one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport of boxing, arguably the greatest of all time, holding an unprecedented undefeated record of 49-0. With one win away from securing a historical 50 wins, who better to step into the ring with ‘Money’ than McGregor with such a massive streak on the line?

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Mayweather had to say about being the face of boxing and MMA:

“I’m not just the face of boxing, I’m the face of mixed martial arts also. And I’m not an MMA fighter but I do support all contact sports. I haven’t seen an MMA fight in a while but anytime I see an MMA fighter that wants to take a picture with me, I’m gonna take a picture with them because they go through a lot. Fighters go through a lot to get to a certain level and MMA fighters go through a lot just like boxers go through a lot.”

What’s next?

Mayweather and McGregor have the potential to put on one of the biggest combat sports events in the history of PPV, and with the two biggest names the game has to offer it certainly has the potential to shatter current record’s numbers. Due to the fact that Mayweather is reluctant to pay McGregor what he wants, however, the fight may never come to fruition.

Sportskeeda’s take:

While Mayweather is a huge name in combat sports history, he has never stepped foot inside of a cage and never will. Therefore, Mayweather has no business mentioning himself as the face of the sport of MMA.