UFC News: Former boxing bad boy Ricardo Mayorga wants to fight Conor McGregor

Hes going to know Im a Man and hes a Woman says the boxing legend.

by Shikhar Abs News 07 Jan 2017, 19:10 IST

Conor McGregor (left), Ricardo Mayorga (right)

What’s the story?

With his off the charts success and meteoric rise to fame, Conor McGregor has made many friends and enemies alike. 2016 was definitely McGregor’s year. There are a lot of fighters, not just in MMA but other combat sports as well, who are gunning for “The Notorious One”.

He is a big walking target, and it sure is an easy formula to quickly rise in popularity. But defeating McGregor is not an easy task for anyone. He is known for his aggressive, unique fighting style and his one-punch knockout power.

Also read: UFC News: McGregor wants a $100 million to box Floyd Mayweather

Last year we saw lots of speculation for a super fight between one of the greatest boxers of all time Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the biggest star in UFC Conor McGregor. There was a lot of trash talking from both the sides, but the fight failed to materialise. The hype is still there, however.

Former boxing welterweight and light-middleweight world champion Ricardo Mayorga seems to have joined the party. He issued a challenge to the UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and has vowed to make McGregor fear and respect him.

In case you didn’t know...

Ricardo Mayorga is known as “El Matador” for his incredible power and knockout record. His professional boxing record is 31-9-1 (W-L-D), with 25 knockouts to his name. Mayorga has also dabbled in some MMA with a record of 0-3-1 (W-L-NC). He has been a very controversial figure.

McGregor’s rise in the UFC took place in a little over two years. His MMA record is 21-3-0 (W-L-D) with 18 wins by knockout and 13 first round finishes. McGregor is the only fighter in UFC to hold championship belts in two different weight divisions. In December, McGregor was granted his boxing license.

The heart of the matter

According to Express, Mayorga is ready to fight McGregor if he accepts his challenge.

“I admit he has been a very good at mixed martial arts , but in boxing he is making mistakes. As soon as I grab him, I am going to break him down, I am going to disintegrate him. If you are looking for me, you will find me.”

Mayorga also ridiculed McGregor’s boxing ability,

“In boxing, when we step in the ring- he’s going to know that I’m a man and he’s a woman. McGregor is wide open when he fights. I’m going to lower his jaw to his navel, so he learns to fear me and shows respect.”

What’s next?

While we have all been waiting for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor showdown, the UFC champion has been given an opportunity by Mayorga to test his boxing skills. Now whether this fight will take place or not depends on McGregor’s team and Dana White.

Sportskeeda’s take

Conor McGregor, true to his words, has definitely taken over UFC. He has proved that he is a credible threat to any weight division in UFC and already has two UFC championship belts under his name. In boxing, if he is going to face anyone it will be the undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It is highly unlikely that McGregor will take up Mayorga’s provocation, as he has nothing to gain with it. In this business, the big pay-day matters, and nothing is going to get more attention than the much anticipated McGregor-Mayweather bout.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com