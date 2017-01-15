UFC News: Frank Shamrock hosts a show about Marijuana, wants Diaz brothers on as guests

Nick and Nate Diaz have always been popular proponents of marijuana

What’s the story?

Former UFC champion Frank Shamrock, and celebrity nutritionist Robert Ferguson recently launched a talk show called BakeOut. The mission of the show is to provide content that will help educate people about the benefits of using cannabis and bust the myths surrounding it.

In the Facebook page of the show, Shamrock revealed that he is a user of medical marijuana. He uses it to treat the various injuries that he sustained in his long and

distinguished MMA career.

Shamrock has invited the brothers Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz on his show to talk about the use of marijuana. The Diaz brothers are very well know MMA fighters who are

pro-cannabis and feel that it should be made legal.

In case you didn’t know...

Nick Diaz was involved in one of the biggest controversies in the MMA history. Following his fight with Anderson Silva in UFC 183, Nick tested positive for marijuana and he was suspended for 5 years for this infraction by the NSAC. In the same fight Anderson Silva was tested positive for multiple steroids, but was given only 1 year suspension.

Nick Diaz’s suspension caused a major outcry within the sports community and among all of his followers. Many pro atheletes voiced their opinions against this unjust suspension. There were many petitions filed, and finally buckling under tremendous pressure, the NSAC had to reduce the suspension to 18 months and reduce the monetary fine too.

Nate Diaz caused an uproar after he appeared in the UFC 202 post-fight conference smoking a Vape pen that contained CBD oil. Cannabidiol is one of the active cannabinoids found in marijuana. Nick Diaz later released a statement on the matter, saying that his brother was smoking marijuana, not cannabidol oil.

Nick Diaz is a former Strikeforce welterweight champion and has a professional MMA record of 26-10-0 (W-L-D), while his brother Nate Diaz has a professional MMA record

of 20-11-0 (W-L-D). Nate is the winner of TUF season 5 and gained a lot of attention when he defeated Conor McGregor in the second round of UFC 196.

The heart of the matter

In the recent times a lot of people have raised their voices to legalize marijuana in the States, with many states even legalizing the use of medical marijuana. There has, however, been unfair treatment towards marijuana when it come to sports.

While many pro-athletes using steroid and other performance enhancers, hurting themselves and their opponents, cannabis can not be put under the same category.

In this talk show Shamrock and Ferguson will interview medical cannabis experts, patients, and activists to highlight various aspects of cannabis as medicine and shed light on

the failed policy of prohibition.

Shamrock recently invited the Diaz Brothers on the show to talk about the matter, as they are known users of marijuana.

What next?

The first episode of the talk show BakeOut will air on January 25th at 7:00 PM on the show’s website BakeOut.tv. Nick and Nate diaz have not yet confirmed making appearance on the talk show but looking at their pro-cannabis backgroud, we can be sure that they will give it a thought.

Sportskeeda’s take

There really is a need in educating people about the benefits of cannabis. It uses range from relieving stress and depression to helping in control of epileptic seizures and is even prescribed to patients with Cancer or Alzheimer’s disease.

There are many other uses of medical cannabis. In the field of combat sports there are many fighter who use medical marijuana to help with the pain caused by many injuries during training sessions and competetive fights.