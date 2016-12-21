UFC News: Gegard Mousasi calls out Chris Weidman only to be shot down

What is next for Mousasi?

Gegard Mousasi is currently on a roll and is vouching for 'a big name' for his next fight in the cage. Unfortunately for him, nothing seems to be materialising. In one of his latest Twitter rants, he targeted Former Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman but was sidelined by the latter in a brutal fashion.

Take a look at their epigrammatic Twitter battle, as it happened!

@ufc offered u the fight days ago, @ChrisWeidmanUFC . Suddenly u have disappeared. Accept the fight already. I am waiting,Pal.#DontBeScared — Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) December 20, 2016

I am working to get the belt. If the top guys won't accept I am prepared to take volunteers. @ufc @arielhelwani — Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) December 20, 2016

Weidman replied with quite a zinger, to which the latter could not reply.

Easy, Pal. You were just one of a few names given by @UFC, and I'm still healing up. Glad you're finally speaking, though! https://t.co/TVPH6KWWfi — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) December 20, 2016

The Former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion is currently at a high point in his UFC career and has registered four straight victories, knocking out the likes of Vitor Belfort and Uriah Hall, in the process.

Mousasi’s achievements inside the Octagon should see him face the top five of the division, yet nothing has gone in his favour so far.

At UFC 205, Weidman lost to Yoel Romero after a fatal flying knee, which knocked the American out cold. As of the time of writing this article, his current status is unbeknownst. However, as per the reports of Bloodyelbow.com, Weidman is expected to take some time off, prior to making a return to the Octagon.

As far as Mousasi is concerned, things don’t look good for the Dutch native, as his struggles to score an opponent continues!

