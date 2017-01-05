UFC News: Hector Bellerin posts UFC video after poor showing in Gunners draw against Bournemouth

Bellerin says he was disappointed after the team's performance but insists they will keep moving forward.

by anand muralidharan News 05 Jan 2017, 21:51 IST

Bellerin shared Cruz’s post fight conference answer on defeat

What’s the story?

Following Arsenal’s late comeback against Bournemouth, Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin shared a video on social media of Dominick Cruz answering a question after his defeat to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in his post-match press conference. Here is the Instagram post:

Sums up how I feel. Great fight from the team at a tough ground. Disappointed but we keep moving forward! A video posted by hectorbellerin (@hectorbellerin) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

In case you didn’t know

In light of Arsenal's poor showing for the majority of the game away to Bournemouth, the young right-back had a surprisingly tough day at the office, as he was found out of position a number of times during the game.

As Bournemouth continued to press Arsenal, a late red card followed by a spirited showing from the Gunners ensured that Wenger’s men came away with a point from the Vitality stadium.

As for Dominick Cruz, he was dominated throughout the title fight by Cody Garbrandt, who put on the best performance of his career so far and overcame a gargantuan challenger and former champion in Dominick Cruz.

The heart of the matter

As for the video shared by the right-back Bellerin, he compared Arsenal’s showing at the Vitality Stadium to that of Dominick Cruz, who claimed in his post fight conference that loss is only a part of life that helps people grow and added that he won’t be shying away from future battles.

What’s next?

Both Bellerin and Cruz will most likely go back to the drawing board, as they look to fight back from their respective poor performances and regain some confidence and momentum in the next couple of months.

Cruz looks set to step back and hand Dillashaw a duel with the current Bantamweight champion Garbrandt. However, for Bellerin and Arsenal, the games continue to arrive thick and fast as the Gunner’s next travel to Preston for an FA Cup tie.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Arsenal run of form as of late has been wavering, to say the least, as they have failed to close the gap on rivals despite the rest of the pack dropping points. However, a major positive for Arsenal this season is their resiliency and spirited fightback mentality that was on display most recently at the Vitality.

The way Cruz handled his loss to Garbrandt was splendid as he claimed he still stands tall and ready to battle it out and reclaim his belt, although an immediate rematch might not be out of the equation just yet, Cruz could face top prospect John Lineker while Dillashaw and Garbrandt battle it out for the title.