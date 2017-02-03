UFC News: Here is why Amanda Nunes apologised to Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes doesnt want the fans to remember her for all the bad things she said to Ronda Rousey.

by Shikhar Abs News 03 Feb 2017, 18:35 IST

Amanda Nunes explains her apology

What’s the story?

Amanda Nunes recently issued a public apology to Ronda Rousey and all her fans. In an interview with FOX Sports, ‘The Lioness’ admitted to having been angry before her bout. But now looking back, Nunes regrets some of the things she said, considering all the respect she has for Rousey and her contribution to the sport.

This is the public apology released by the champion Amanda Nunes on Instagram:

In case you didn’t know...

Leading up to the UFC 207 main event where Rousey made her comeback, all the focus and media attention was on the former Champion leaving Nunes completely in the shadows. This left her feeling undermined and neglected. As a result, ‘The Lioness’ lashed out with harsh remarks and mockery, after defending the title in a lopsided fight.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Fox Sports, Nunes explained that she really meant it when she issued the public apology to Ronda Rousey,

“That was the real Amanda... respectful. That night, I can’t hold myself. It was too much for me. It was me and my girlfriend against the world whole week. Not about me, everything about (Rousey). I was pissed off. (I’m sorry) for the words that I said after. I said a couple of bad words. I never said that before. I don’t want people to (remember) that moment. A lot of respect (for Ronda) but the way that fight was built it was crazy. I’ve never fought mad before. That was the first fight in my career I fought mad. I was mad. Even after the fight I was still mad.”

What’s next?

Amanda Nunes wanted to fight for the inaugural UFC featherweight title against the winner of Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, but UFC boss Dana White didn’t seem too interested in the proposal.

Sportskeeda’s take

Considering all the build-up leading to UFC 207, Amanda Nunes’s outburst after the fight is justified. Walking into the fight she was considered the underdog to Rousey and did not get any attention and respect for being the reigning and defending champion.

In all that heat, it was easy for anyone to lose temper. As the days passed, Nunes came to the realisation that what she said was not dignified and she is apologetic for her behaviour.

