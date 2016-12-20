UFC News: Holly Holm on her Featherweight title fight and potential match-up with Cyborg

Holm says she had a fight in January that didn;t go through

Not long ago, Holly Holm, one of the best fighters in the Bantamweight division of the UFC, was being touted as one of the possible Featherweight opponents for Cristiane Justino, aka “Cyborg”. Apart from a possible match-up with one of the best women fighters, Holly was also touted as a possible future candidate as a catch-weight fighter.

Then, she suffered two back-to-back losses, making her a significant underdog in a possible bout against Cyborg.

However, fortune played its part for Holly as she is now scheduled to fight for the Featherweight title. With the UFC developing a sudden interest in the category and Cyborg still recovering from her latest weight cut, the UFC was in need of two big-ticket women fighters who had the profile of worthy of title holders.

Enter Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm.

Appearing at the Luke Thomas Show, Holly explained how she managed to get a title shot at the UFC Featherweight belt. The Bantamweight explained that she was initially in negotiations with Cyborg for a catch-weight bout but added that it didn’t work out due to weight issues.

“They had brought up Cyborg at a catchweight and I told them I would do that. We knew she couldn't go to 136, so we... You know we had told them, ‘Yeah, we'll see if she can go to, like, 139.’ But, obviously it was probably going to be 140. So, we were kinda waiting for the answer back on that. And that didn't go through. I had another fight that was lined up, it was supposed to be end of January in Denver, and then that didn't go through.”

Holly went on to explain that after the two bouts had been cancelled, her team received a call for a Featherweight bout with Germaine de Randamie. She said,

“It wasn't the phone call that I thought I was gonna get, but it's definitely... I said yes to it right away.”

She also explained her coach’s role in her accepting the fight, saying he encouraged her to take it on and she always heeded his advice.

When asked about a fight with Cyborg to defend her Featherweight title, if she were to win it, Holly said:

“Yeah, I feel like I know that's probably what they're likely leaning towards, She's definitely a very big 145er... And I'm open to whatever fight. I'm always open to whatever challenge comes my way.”

Holm was also about her plans for the future and if she would definitely fight Cyborg in the 145-pound weight category. Holly explained that she wasn’t looking too far ahead into the future and was taking it one fight at a time.

Seemingly open to the challenge of Cyborg, she said, “We take it one fight at a time. That's the only way I can really look into it. But, I'm always open to whatever comes my way.” Later in the interview, Holly also spoke of moving back to the bantamweight division and potentially challenging Rhonda Rousey in a potential UFC super-fight.

