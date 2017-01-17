UFC News: Joe Lauzon says he will "harass" UFC match-maker Sean Shelby not to cut Marcin Held

Lauzon won a controversial split decision on Sunday night but later admitted he believed he lost the fight

Lauzon feels he didn’t win his fight at UFC Fight Night 103

What’s the story?

On Sunday, January 15th, veteran Joe Lauzon faced off against Marcin Held at UFC Fight Night 103 as the main event. The fight went to a split decision, and Lauzon came away with the win. Many believed that Held had done more than enough to win the fight and in fact, Lauzon himself shared this sentiment.

In the post-fight octagon interview he told Jon Anik in no uncertain terms that he didn’t agree with the judges’ decision:

“I disagree 100%”

In case you didn’t know...

Joe Lauzon has the most post-fight bonus awards in UFC history with 15. He also holds the record for most finishes in UFC lightweight history and his fight with Jamie Varner was the World MMA Awards Fight of the Year in 2012.

He is one of the most well liked figures in MMA today and has plenty of records to his name as well.

The heart of the matter

Backstage, when talking to the media Lauzon expanded on his feelings about the outcome of the fight. He stated that he felt guilty, and he knows the feeling of losing a fight you feel you won, referring to second bout with Jim Miller.

“I thought it sucked before when I thought I won a fight but I lost” “It’s great that I got the win money, but I 100% thought he won the fight”

He also expressed admiration for Held’s grappling ability, and said that he would do anything he could to ensure Held, who is now 0-2 in the UFC, isn’t cut from the roster.

“That’s a really bad start, 0-2, and he’s really good” “I’ll be harassing Sean Shelby, ‘you’ve got to keep that guy around’. He’s really, really good.”

What’s next?

Marcin Held will be looking to rebound and pick up his first win inside the UFC, perhaps against a lower ranked opponent to help him gain momentum in the deep lightweight division. Lauzon on the other hand, will be looking to pick up another win later this year, and make it back to back wins for the first time since 2014.

Sportskeeda’s take

Held displayed some really good grappling skills and takedown timing in this fight, and having challenged for the Bellator lightweight title, he certainly has the potential to go far in the UFC if he manages to get some wins behind him.

Joe Lauzon once again showed why he is loved by many, acting gracious in victory and applauding Held’s skills. He too, has the possibility of reaching the high ends of the division, and keeping putting on good fights for the fans.