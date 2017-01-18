UFC news: Joe Rogan explains how Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather

Joe Rogan talks about how Conor McGregor might win against Floyd Mayweather.

Can Conor really defeat Floyd in a boxing match ?!

What’s the story?

The biggest saga in the world of combat sports currently is the potential fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. It’s the fight everyone is talking about these days. Many pundits have claimed that “Mystic Mac” does not stand a chance against arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time.

However, UFC color commentator and MMA expert Joe Rogan apparently has a different point of view. According to Punditarena.com, Rogan believes that if the potential boxing match happens with both athletes wearing MMA gloves, then the Irishman might win. He was quoted stating the following:

“ Let me tell ya, here’s where Conor McGregor can win, MMA gloves. Let’s have a boxing match, with MMA gloves. Floyd’s had some serious problems in the past with his hands and he uses those big ass pillow gloves because of it and he’s been known to not really sit down with his punches. He just picks guys apart. There’s no doubt about it, Floyd is a masterful boxer but that’s a big transition for him, fighting with smaller gloves.”

In case you didn’t know...

Both Mayweather and McGregor have been teasing the possibility of having a boxing match for months. They have been trash-talking to each other. Mayweather also recently claimed that the only match that can bring him out of retirement will be against the UFC champion.

Will Floyd come out of retirement ?

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor is believed to be a huge underdog in a boxing match against ‘Money’ Mayweather. Many pundits have even claimed that “Mystic Mac” has absolutely no chance against the retired boxer. This has prompted Rogan to address these believes in his podcast.

Below is the video of Rogan talking about how McGregor might win:

What next?

According to notable combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the Mayweather-McGregor fight is currently in an exploratory phase. There is a very high likelihood of this fantasy fight becoming a reality. As for now, Floyd is enjoying his retirement while Conor is expecting the birth of his first child.

Sportskeeda’s take

Joe Rogan is correct when he says that in the past Mayweather has had problems with his hands. It’s a known fact that the sensational boxer’s hands were a bit fragile. He suffered a number of hand injuries through out his career. This was one of the major reasons why ‘Money’ used bigger gloves during his career. However, even with MMA gloves the chances of McGregor defeating the invincible Mayweather look to be slim.