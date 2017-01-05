UFC News: Joe Rogan responds to Justin Beiber trashing Ronda Rousey on Twitter

Rogan calls Beiber 'silly'.

by Mike Diaz News 05 Jan 2017, 21:25 IST

After seeing his longtime friend Ronda Rousey suffer yet another vicious knockout loss inside the Octagon, Joe Rogan responds to pop star Justin Beiber’s cruel comments about ‘Rousey’ on Twitter.

What’s the story?

Joe Rogan and former UFC women’s Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey have been friends for years, but following her first career loss in 2015 their friendship took a hit after Rogan started to criticise Rousey’s performance and ‘Rowdy’ took it to heart.

After seeing his friend suffer another devastating loss, this time to new champion Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds, Rogan responded to pop star Justin Beiber’s comments about Rousey’s loss on his show The Joe Rogan Experience.

In case you didn’t know...

The story has a bit of a background to it. As Rousey once got into a media war with boxing star Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather during the peak of her career, many media outlets began to debate if Rousey could defeat Floyd in a real fight if it ever came to fruition.

Beiber is a friend of Mayweather’s and has been taught by him for some time now. This is most likely why Beiber decided to bash Rousey on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Rogan had to say about Beiber’s comments:

“He made a Tweet that said ‘You just got knocked the f*ck out’. He’s so silly. That dude’s so silly. So silly. It got 239,000 likes (laughs). Remember when Ronda got KO’d by Holly? Trump said – after she got knocked out he said ‘Not a good person.’ He is so crazy.”

What’s next?

After suffering her second consecutive loss of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Rousey is most likely done in the sport of MMA. As the aura of invincibility around her has now vanished after having lost badly twice, one must wonder if Hollywood still wants the former women’s Bantamweight champion.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Rousey has done enough for the sport, proving herself as a true pioneer of the game, and has nothing left to prove by taking another fight. Beiber, on the other hand, should probably not be speaking on the matter as he has never fought a day in his life.

