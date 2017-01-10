UFC News: Jon Jones claims Ronda Rousey isn't overrated and should not retire

Jon Jones defends Ronda Rousey and claims that she can make a comeback

Jonny “Bones” defends Rousey

What’s the story?

Disgraced champion Jon “Bones” Jones has come out in defence of Ronda Rousey. Since the American judoka lost her comeback fight in embarrassing fashion, she has been slated by fans and media. Critics have even called her ‘overrated’. However, the former pound-for-pound kingpin has dismissed those talks.

According to Ibtimes.co.uk, Jones was quoted stating the following to Mmajunkie in an interview:

“I don't agree with (Rousey being overrated). I think the sport is kind of catching up with her talent level and people are realising she's not as good a striker as she is a ground specialist” said Jones. He also added “I think it'd be great to see her come back, absolutely. I think it would be important for her legacy – it would show people her courage and her strength and her resilience. I think she needs to stick to fighting. I believe she still beats 90% of the division.”

In case you didn’t know...

Rousey lost her comeback fight to the current champion Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds. Nunes in a recent interview claimed that Rousey was highly ‘overrated’. She also said that she had no idea how Rousey remained undefeated for such a long time.

Rousey lost in 48 seconds against Nunes

The heart of the matter

Rousey, in her loss at UFC 207, had showcased awful striking ability with her striking defense being particularly dreadful. The former light heavyweight champion believes that the sport is rising to Rousey’s level of talent. Her first career loss against Holm had highlighted her poor striking. According to Jones, Holm had showed the other fighters the blueprint to tackle the American.

What next?

Rousey’s MMA future is currently uncertain. She has taken another sabbatical from the octagon. Rousey hasn’t even replied to Nunes mocking her and calling her ‘overrated’. She had only released a statement stating that she will be taking some time off.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A number of people will agree with Jones’ statement about Ronda. Similarly, a number of people will agree with Nunes calling her ‘overrated’. Ronda Rousey has been a pioneer in taking women’s MMA to the next level. She surely cannot be termed ‘overrated’ after a couple of defeats. Even great fighters taste defeat but what truly separates a good fighter from a great fighter is how they bounce back after being defeated.

GSP was twice defeated in his career but he came back from those defeats even stronger and won back the title. Ronda too can make a strong comeback. However, she should switch to a better gym to help her train.