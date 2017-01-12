UFC News: Jon Jones has some harsh words for Conor McGregor's BJJ coach Dillon Danis

Jon Jones doesn't like the comments that Dillon Danis made

Jones isn’t happy with Dillon’s comments

What’s the story?

The former MMA pound for pound king Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is trying his hand at submission grappling these days. Jones, after defeating MMA legend Dan Henderson in his debut match in the main event of Submission Underground 2, had called out Chael Sonnen.

However, ‘Bones’ was himself called out by the former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and Dillon Danis.

According to Mmamania.com, Danis asked ‘Bones’ to beg him if he wanted a future show-down. However, Jones didn’t like his comments. In an interview given to Fight Hub TV, he said the following:

“He’s a lot smaller than me, so already going into that grappling match there is not much to gain. I just beat Henderson and I was a lot bigger than him. I think right now people would like to see me go up against somebody that is bigger than me just to have a different challenge. But him telling me to beg him was just kind of a douchy thing to do. I felt like I was already in a situation where I had not much to gain, not many people know who he is. I just felt he was kind of being a douchebag and I’m not even going to entertain you.”

In case you didn’t know...

Danis is a jiu-jitsu black belt who has won multiple world championships. He is also a training partner and BJJ coach to Conor McGregor.

Jones made his submission grappling debut defeating Henderson in his debut match. He is currently serving a one year suspension from MMA for testing positive for a banned substance before UFC 200.

The heart of the matter

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has a point when he mentions that a grappling match against Dillon Danis doesn’t do much for him. And Danis acting as though it is Jones who should be asking him for a match makes the whole situation rather tasteless, something the former UFC Lightheavyweight Champ was keen to point out.

What next?

Jones is expected to return to the octagon in the summer of this year. In the meantime, he is expected to continue his submission grappling career. His next opponent for Submission Underground 3 is currently undecided. As for Danis, he is set to face AJ Agazaram at the event.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Dillon Danis’ comments were surely disrespectful. Thus, Jones’ distaste can be justified. Ideally, Jones should rather face Luke Rockhold in a grappling match. He is almost as big as Jones and is also a jiu-jitsu black belt.