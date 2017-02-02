UFC News: Jon Jones likely to get UFC title shot on his return to the Octagon

Dana White has had a change of heart, may give Jon Jones a title shot on his return to the UFC.

by Shikhar Abs News 02 Feb 2017, 21:40 IST

Jon Jones’s suspension ending in July

What’s the story?

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that the former champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will likely get a title shot when he returns to the promotion following his suspension, while speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. Jones is due to return in July and will fight the winner of Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson’s UFC 210 Championship showdown.

In case you didn’t know...

‘Bones’ was stripped of his belt after he failed his drug tests leading up to UFC 200, where he was supposed to face Daniel Cormier. He received a one-year suspension for this offence from the USADA. He also turned himself in on a hit-and-run charge, which involved a pregnant woman.

Dana White, back in November, went on a Sirius XM town hall with Joe Rome where he said, “I would never take the risk of headlining a show with Jon Jones again.”

The heart of the matter

As Jones’s suspension is coming to an end, Dana White has changed his tune. In a recent interview with UFC Unfiltered, White said he expects Jon Jones to challenge for the UFC Light Heavyweight title:

“Jon Jones is supposed to return around July, so the timing is perfect. I haven’t talked to him. I have not talked to Jon Jones since the whole incident [at UFC 200]. Depending on where Jon’s head is and where he thinks he is, I would assume he would come right back and try to get his title back. The problem with this sport, there is no light one. If you are going to go in there and give it, at least go in and try to get your belt back.”

What’s next?

Jon Jones is supposed to return around July and will most likely fight inside the Octagon to win his title back. Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson are going to face each other at UFC 210 and Jones may face the winner of this showdown.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is easy to see why there was a sudden change of heart, as Jon Jones is one of the biggest UFC stars. With Ronda Rousey losing on her comeback fight and Conor McGregor not about to make an appearance inside the Octagon anytime soon, Jones is the biggest draw that is available to Dana White. After all, money matters in this business.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com