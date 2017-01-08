UFC News: Khalil Rountree Jr. to face off against Daniel Jolly at UFC Fight Night 104

"The War Horse" to face-off against the "Werewolf of Texas" at UFC Fight Night 104

Daniel Jolly to step into the Octagon after his debut in 2015

What's the Story?

On January 4th, the UFC added a lightweight bout featuring “The War Horse” Khalil Rountree Jr. squaring off against “The Werewolf of Texas” Daniel Jolly to its UFC Fight Night 104 match card.

In case you didn't know

UFC Fight Night 104 is set to take place on February 4th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will be headlined by the returning Chang Sung Jung as he faces off against featherweight Dennis Bermudez.

Other fights scheduled for this event are as follows: Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig, Evan Dunham vs. Abel Trujillo, Johnny Case vs. James Vick, and Bec Rawlings vs. Tecia Torres, to name a few.

The heart of the matter

Coming from a two-fight skid after having lost to both Andrew Sanchez and Tyson Pedro in his last two bouts, Khalil Rountree Jr will be fighting to redeem himself. Rountree, 26, currently holds a professional fight record of 4-2.

His opponent Daniel Jolly hasn't fought in over a year. Jolly made his debut in 2015, at UFC Fight Night 74, against Misha Cirkunov. Jolly proved unsuccessful against Cirkunov, losing to the Latvian-Canadian via KO in the first round.

Prior to Cirkunov, Jolly remained an undefeated fighter, with a professional fighting record of 5-0.

What's next?

After Fight Night 104, the UFC will be holding their UFC 208 PPV on the 11th of February at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Headlining the event will be none other than the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who'll be squaring off against Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural Women's Featherweight title.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will be interesting to see these two down-on-their-luck fighters face off against each other, as both of them have got something to prove to the fight fans.

Also, the fight between the returning Chang Sung Jung and Dennis Bermudez will be something to look forward to. Chung’s last fight took place in the August of 2013 against Jose Aldo at UFC 163, where he lost to Aldo in the fourth round via TKO.

Bermudez will be coming to this fight with added confidence after his victory over Rony Mariano Bezerra via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 92 in August 2016. Winning this fight may provide Bermudez the opportunity to participate in a UFC PPV.

The video below shows the fight between Khalil Rountree and Blake Troop:

